On International Dance Day, here’s a list of Hindi dance movies that you can stream

Cinephiles would know how important dance is for Bollywood films. Be it romance, heartbreak or even sadness, actors get to express their emotions through well-choreographed song and dance routines.

Today, on the occasion of International Dance Day, here’s a list of dance films that you can stream.

Dil Toh Pagal Hai (Amazon Prime Video)

While Dil Toh Pagal Hai is mostly remembered for the love triangle between Shah Rukh Khan, Karisma Kapoor and Madhuri Dixit, the film also has some amazing dance sequences, choreographed by Shiamak Davar. Dil Toh Pagal Hai revolved around a musical dance troupe, and whenever they hit the stage, they create magic. Be it Kapoor and Dixit’s face-off or Khan and Kapoor dancing in the rain in “Koi Ladki Hai”, the film has dance moves for all seasons and occasions.

ABCD: Anybody Can Dance (Netflix)

If you are a fan of true-blue dance then ABCD: Anybody Can Dance is the film for you. Helmed by Remo D’Souza as a tribute to his profession, ABCD featured Prabhudeva in the lead role. It depicted the story of a wronged-man Vishnu who creates his dance team with young people from the street, who go on to beat professionals on the stage. A number of dance reality show contestants also starred in the film. ABCD may not have managed to make a mark at the box office compared to its sequels, but this film has the best dance performances in the franchise.

ABCD 2 (Netflix)

Based on the life of choreographer Suresh Mukund and his troupe, ABCD 2 starred Varun Dhawan and Shraddha Kapoor in the lead roles. The group from Nalasopara recently won the international reality show World of Dance. As for ABCD 2, it depicted the roller coaster journey of the team from getting disqualified from a competition for copying an act to finally getting India recognised in the international dance circuit. Mukund and his team are known for presenting acts that involve a lot of stunts, and staying true to the same, ABCD 2 had some spectacularly designed performances.

Street Dancer (Amazon Prime Video)

The latest film from Remo D’Souza, Street Dancer pitted Varun Dhawan and Shraddha Kapoor against each other. Playing an Indian and a Pakistani based in London, they get together to send illegal migrants back to their countries by winning the prize money on a dance show.

Yeh Ballet (Netflix)

Yeh Ballet presented the true story of two young boys from Mumbai slums who fight the world to pursue their love for dance and ballet. Manish Chauhan and Achintya Bose will leave you stunned with their graceful performances in the Netflix original film. Recently, during a Netflix earnings call, Netflix CEO Reed Hastings suggested Yeh Ballet in his list of recommendations. Well, in case you don’t believe us, you might want to at least listen to the platform’s head honcho.

Munna Michael (Eros Now)

Munna Michael gave Tiger Shroff a chance to prove his mettle as a dancer. The film revolved around a young guy from the street, who grows up idolizing Michael Jackson. Shroff will leave you stunned with his moves in the film.

Aaja Nachle (Amazon Prime Video)

The YRF film marked the comeback of Madhuri Dixit in Bollywood. The doe-eyed beauty, known for her fluid moves, chose the project as it brought her two loves, dance and cinema, together. The story revolved around a US-based choreographer (played by Dixit), who tries hard to save her guru’s dance theatre from demolition by setting up a spectacular act with the help of a town’s residents. The film also starred Konkona Sen Sharma, Ranvir Shorey, Kunal Kapoor and Vinay Pathak among more.

Chance Pe Dance (Netflix)

Shahid Kapoor started his career as a background dancer, and Chance Pe Dance was a way for him to celebrate his journey. Directed by Ken Ghosh, the film revolved around a struggling actor, who wants to make it big by winning a dance reality show. While the film bombed at the box office, Kapoor did make an impression with his mind-blowing dance moves.

Disco Dancer (Shemaroo Me)

A yesteryear actor who had the moves was Mithun Chakraborty. His dancing skills were on full display in the 1982 film Disco Dancer which presented the tale of a street performer, who goes on to become a sensation overnight. The title song “I am a Disco Dancer”, “Jimmy Jimmy” and “Yaad Aa Raha Hai” are still popular among film buffs.

