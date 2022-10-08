Suhana Khan leads Gauri Khan’s Bollywood friends in wishing her a happy 52nd birthday. See pictures

Actor Shah Rukh Khan, along with his family, are celebrating his wife Gauri Khan‘s birthday on Saturday. While the details of any party are yet to surface, Shah Rukh and Gauri’s daughter, actor Suhana Khan, wished her a happy birthday with a social media post.

Suhana re-shared her own post from 2021, where she had wished Gauri with an old picture of her and Shah Rukh. Last year, Suhana had captioned the post, “Happy birthday maa.” But this year, she simply reposted the same photo in her stories, and dropped a heart emoticon alongside it.

Check out the post here –

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Suhana Khan (@suhanakhan2)

Meanwhile, Gauri’s friends from the industry also took to social media to wish the interior designer a happy birthday. Filmmaker Farah Khan shared a picture of the two of them together, and wrote, “Leaning on each other since last 32 years ! Happy birthday @gaurikhan Love you more & more as the years go by.”

The lead cast of the web show Fabulous Lives of Bollywood Wives — Maheep Kapoor, Bhavana Pandey, Neelam Kothari and Seema Sajdeh — took to their social media accounts to wish Gauri, who has appeared in a cameo in both seasons of the popular show. Amrita Aroroa, Manish Malhotra, Sussanne Khan also wished Gauri a happy birthday on social media. Check out their posts below.

Sussanne Khan wishes Gauri Khan. (Photo: Insatgram/suzkr) Sussanne Khan wishes Gauri Khan. (Photo: Insatgram/suzkr)

Seema Sachdeh wishes Gauri Khan. (Photo: Insatgram/seemakiransachdeh) Seema Sachdeh wishes Gauri Khan. (Photo: Insatgram/seemakiransachdeh)

Neelam Kothari wishes Gauri Khan. (Photo: Insatgram/neelamkotharisoni) Neelam Kothari wishes Gauri Khan. (Photo: Insatgram/neelamkotharisoni)

Designer Manish Malhotra wishes Gauri Khan. (Photo:Instagran/manishmalhotra05) Designer Manish Malhotra wishes Gauri Khan. (Photo:Instagran/manishmalhotra05)

Malaika Arora’s wish for Gauri Khan. (Photo:Instagram/malaikaarora) Malaika Arora’s wish for Gauri Khan. (Photo:Instagram/malaikaarora)

Maheep Kapoor along with Sanjay Kapoor wish Gauri Khan. (Photo:Instagram/Maheepkapoor) Maheep Kapoor along with Sanjay Kapoor wish Gauri Khan. (Photo:Instagram/Maheepkapoor)

Bhavana Pandey wishes Gauri Khan. (Photo: Instagram/bhavanapandey) Bhavana Pandey wishes Gauri Khan. (Photo: Instagram/bhavanapandey)

Actor Amrita Arora wishes Gauri Khan. (Photo: Instagram/amuaroraofficial) Actor Amrita Arora wishes Gauri Khan. (Photo: Instagram/amuaroraofficial)

Gauri is currently hosting her own show, Dream Homes With Gauri Khan, in which she gives makeovers to celebrities’ houses in Mumbai as per their requirements and her expertise. Suhana, meanwhile, is going to make her acting debut with Zoya Akhtar’s The Archies adaption. The Netflix release will feature Suhana along with Khushi Kapoor, Agastya Nanda, Mihir Ahuja, Dot., Vedang Raina and Yuvraj Menda.