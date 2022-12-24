scorecardresearch
On Anil Kapoor’s 66th birthday, Sonam Kapoor shares unseen picture with baby Vayu, Sunita Kapoor pens a romantic note. See here

Anil Kapoor is celebrating his 66th birthday today. His daughter Sonam Kapoor shared an unseen picture of him with grandson Vayu.

Anil Kapoor- Sonam Kapoor- Sunita KapoorAnil Kapoor is celebrating his 66th birthday with his family in Mumbai. (Photos: Sonam kapoor, Sunita Kapoor/ Instagram)
Anil Kapoor celebrated his 66th birthday on Saturday, December 24. The actor’s daughter, Sonam Kapoor, shared some unseen pictures of him with her son Vayu and penned a sweet note to wish him a happy birthday.

Taking to Instagram, Sonam shared a picture of Anil holding baby Vayu in his arms. She also shared a few throwback pictures of herself and her siblings Rhea Kapoor and Harsh Varrdhan Kapoor with a younger Anil. She wrote, “Happy happy birthday to the best dad in the whole world. I love you . You’re the greatest and the best. Everything you do you do for us, everyone should be this blessed. Love you Daddy So proud to be your daughter. @anilskapoor #blessedwiththebest #girldad #24122022 #christmaseve 24 Dec 2022.”

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Sonam Kapoor Ahuja (@sonamkapoor)

Anil’s wife Sunita also took to her social media platforms to wish him on his special day. Sharing a few pictures of her husband, she wrote, “Happy bday to my amazing husband who never ceases to amaze me with his hard work, talent, sensitivity, intelligence and his passion.Love you for all you are and all that you do , Love you for all the big and little ways you make our life so great , you are my husband, my best friend and the light of my life .. have the best year ever . Love you so much ❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️.”

On the work front, Anil recently won the Filmfare OTT Award for Best Supporting Actor, for the film Thar, which released earlier this year on Netflix. His performance in JugJugg Jeeyo was appreciated as well. His upcoming projects include Siddharth Anand’s Fighter, starring Deepika Padukone and Hrithik Roshan, and the Indian adaption of The Night Manager. He also has Ranbir Kapoor’s Animal in the pipeline.

