Omi Vaidya on 3 Idiots: My role of Chatur was so impactful that people struggle to see me in other avatars

Actor Omi Vaidya, who rose to fame with his character of Chatur Ramalingam in 3 Idiots, was recently seen in Eros Now series Metro Park Quarantine Edition. The actor recently went LIVE from The Indian Express’ Facebook page and spoke about the Rajkumar Hirani directorial among other things.

Excerpts from the conversation.

You have done a lot of work but people still recognise you as Chatur from 3 Idiots.

A lot of people think I got 3 Idiots just like that. I got that role after years of struggle with a lot of support from my family to follow my dream; a dream which is not easy. I did a couple of roles on American TV and someone in India took notice of that, and that’s how it all happened. It took a lot of years and a lot of training.

Do you want to break the typecast?

I have been typecast my whole life but as far as Chatur is concerned, I think it was very impactful and hence, it is difficult for the audience to see me in some other avatar. However, I can do it (different roles).

Now do I want to break it? No. However, I want to be challenged. I want to do different things. Doing another role like Chatur wouldn’t excite me and right now, I don’t have to chase money as such. So, I don’t mind waiting for good roles and working on my craft with small things. I became an actor because I enjoy the craft, not because of the fame aspect. To be honest, I want to use the typecast and run with it. I want to use it to help people find relief in their struggles.

Are you in touch with your 3 Idiots co-stars?

I am still in touch with Madhavan. He is a great guy. I saw Aamir last year. He is so busy and wanted. He made a little time for me. There was something special about that movie and the people working on it. I worked in 4-5 films after that but nothing got close to that (3 Idiots) feeling. We all knew that the film is special back then but did not know how much.

During the pandemic, you also released a video, acting as the character…

It (the video) is funny but the message is important. I thought the message will reach better if it was said in Chatur’s way.

You also shot for a web-series called Metro Park Quarantine Edition. How was it?

It was a difficult yet humbling experience. Actors are very privileged people because we don’t have to take care of the other jobs like camera, make-up and all. We just have to learn our lines. But at the end of the day, we get the most recognition because it is our face on the screen. It is easy for actors to forget that a whole team behind the camera works hard to make them look good. When I had to shoot everything all by myself, I realised how these people do not get their due credit.

Was your role different than Chatur from 3 Idiots in the show?

Very different. The character I play in the series is not conniving. He is warm and loving. He loves his family even though they get on his nerves sometimes. He is very into the way he looks. He is a clean freak and gets paranoid if anyone is sick around him. He is quite a regular guy, which makes him relatable.

Your Twitter handle made me curious. Tell us the story behind that.

When I was growing up, my name was different for people in America. People used to call me with so many names but one name that stuck with me was Omi One Kenobe because of Obi-Wan Kenobi from Star Wars. It’s just a playful name. Also, Star Wars is awesome. The first three episodes are a huge part of my childhood. Would I like to be in them? Yes, of course. Do I need to be in it? Nah! I am just a big fan.

I think Star Wars talk about morality. They talk about the good and bad and the duality of a person, which is amazing. It is an amazing world, which relates to the society we all live in.

What are your next projects?

I have a few projects in development. I would like to do a series, maybe on OTT because I think people are watching or sticking to TV more. I think good stories are being made for TV. People will go to the theaters, but to watch a spectacle like Baahubali, but other genres are doing great on television.

How do you think the industry will change post the pandemic?

The industry is going to change a lot because the way people will shoot will be different. New stories will emerge. There is going to be a lot of caution, especially with big actors. Social distancing on the sets. Camera persons will be wearing the whole suit. Actors, may or may not, be seen with mask and gloves. The films/stories in the coming time will represent the reality of the world.

What has the lockdown taught you?

It taught me that we all are in this together irrespective of the religion, caste or anything else.

