Om The Battle Within trailer: Aditya Roy Kapur is a commando on a mission to prove his father’s innocence, watch

The much-anticipated action drama Om: The Battle Within trailer dropped on Friday. Starring Aditya Roy Kapur in the titular role, the film will also star Sanjana Sanghi, Ashutosh Rana, Jackie Shroff, Prachi Shah, and Prakash Raj among others. While the Kapil Verma directorial is an action-packed drama, it also has its heart in the right place. From a mother losing her young child to a son on a mission to prove his father’s innocence, the emotion quotient seems to be quite high in the film. There’s also a generous dose of desh bhakti, with heavy-duty dialogues in place.

The trailer video opens with Prachi Shah crying about losing one son in a fire, and the other facing a memory loss. We are then given details of a top-secret nuclear project, which Jackie’s character, clad in a dhoti-kurta, is leading. As he gets arrested for betraying the country, Om is summoned to complete the mission. However, while fighting enemies, he ends up losing his memory. We are then told that he is the son of Jackie and the same child who faced the fire accident years back. What follows next is the fight of a son, eager to protect his father’s honour, while fighting for his own.

While the 2-minute trailer is packed with action, the film looks like a 90s drama. Sanjana Sanghi, who debuted with Dil Bechara, looks quite young to play an officer. With actors like Ashutosh Rana, Prakash Raj and Jackie Shroff, we can vouch for great performances but would that be enough to pull the audiences into theatres?

Earlier talking about his journey and gruelling workout regime, Aditya had said in a statement, “It’s been an incredible journey, and it gives me great joy to share a glimpse of the film with all my fans. It’s an attempt that has been as rewarding as it has been challenging. All thanks to my director and producers for their support, I am sure the audiences are going to love all the elements of this wholesome entertainer!”

Bank-rolled by Zee Studios and Ahmed Khan, Om -The Battle Within’ will hit cinema halls on July 1.