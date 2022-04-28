scorecardresearch
Thursday, April 28, 2022
Om The Battle Within first teaser: Aditya Roy Kapur bashes up people in slow-mo, is ready to die for the nation

OM -The Battle Within, starring Aditya Roy Kapur and Sanjana Sanghi, is directed by Kapil Verma. The film will release on July 1, 2022.

New Delhi
April 28, 2022
aditya roy kapurAditya Roy Kapur as Om in the film.

The first teaser for Om: The Battle Within, starring Aditya Roy Kapur and Sanjana Sanghi has dropped. The makers, Zee Studios and Ahmed Khan had earlier teased Aditya’s rugged look. In the video, Aditya plays the role of a soldier who is ready to die for the nation. The teaser is packed with stylised and high-octane sequences, as Aditya beats up people and fires guns at random. No prize for guessing, it seems as if Om will join the latest slew of chest-thumping patriotic films.

Aditya, who has been gearing up for the film, had earlier opened up about his journey and gruelling workout regime. He says, “It’s been an incredible journey, and it gives me great joy to share a glimpse of the film with all my fans. It’s an attempt that has been as rewarding as it has been challenging . All thanks to my director and producers for their support , I am sure the audiences are going to love all the elements of this wholesome entertainer!”

Debutant Kapil Verma shares, “This is my first venture into the world of Hindi films, and it’s been an incredible journey so far. With incredible actors and technicians on board, OM: The Battle Within, is an intricately designed canvas for all the movie buffs out there. We cannot wait to present the film to the audiences.”

Zee Studios and Ahmed Khan present, A Paper Doll Entertainment Production, produced by Zee Studios, Shaira Khan and Ahmed Khan, ‘OM -The Battle Within’ is directed by Kapil Verma. The film is all set to release on 1st July 2022.

Apart from Om, Aditya has multiple projects lined up for release. The actor has been filming across India and Sri Lanka for The Night Manager remake and his action thriller Thadam. Thadam is a Hindi remake of the 2019 Tamil movie of the same name. The original was helmed and penned by Magizh Thirumeni. It starred Arun Vijay in double roles, along with Tanya Hope, Smruthi Venkat and Vidya Pradeep playing pivotal parts in the film.

