Om Raut finishes Adipurush shoot in 103 days, Kriti Sanon is in awe of him for ‘wrapping such a massive film so soon’

Filmmaker Om Raut has wrapped up the shoot of his multilingual period drama Adipurush. The film, starring Saif Ali Khan, Prabhas, Kriti Sanon and Sunny Singh among others, was shot in 103 days.

As Om finished the film’s shoot, he shared a picture of himself with the film’s cast on Instagram. “It’s a shoot wrap for Adipurush!!! A wonderful journey has come to its finish line. Can’t wait to share with you the magic we have created. #Adipurush #103DaysOfShoot,” he captioned the photo.

Also read | Kriti Sanon on playing Sita in Adipurush: We have to obviously stay within a certain boundary

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Om Raut (@omraut)

Magnum opus Adipurush is an adaptation of the Indian epic Ramayana. While Saif Ali Khan plays Ravana, Prabhas and Kriti Sanon play Ram and Sita, respectively. Sunny Singh will be seen as the dutiful Lakshman.

Kriti Sanon reshared Om Raut’s post and appreciated him for wrapping up such a ‘massive film’ so ‘soon’. The actor also added that she misses being on the set of Adipurush and has some ‘lovely memories’ from its shoot. Earlier, when she wrapped the shoot of her character Janaki, Kriti thanked Om for giving her the character and “believing that i could carry the weight and responsibility that the character came with. Thank you for holding my hand through this journey and finding her with me! Your vision is extraordinary and I can’t wait for the world to see it!”

Kriti Sanon shared the photo on Instagram. Kriti Sanon shared the photo on Instagram.

Sharing his experience of being on the Adipurush set, Sunny Singh wrote on Instagram, “These pictures spell love and mean the world to me! 💖 Speak volumes of a bond shared, My dad came to visit us on the set on the last day of our shoot. Can’t believe this beautiful journey of #Adipurush has come to an end. A journey that taught me so much and left me with memories and experiences of a lifetime. Thank you Om Sir for everything. ❤#103days #adipurush.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by sunnysingh ੴ (@mesunnysingh)

Adipurush has been shot in Hindi and Telugu. It will release in Tamil, Malayalam and Kannada as well. Bankrolled by Bhushan Kumar’s T-Series, the film will hit theatres on August 11, 2022.