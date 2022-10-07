Om Raut defends Adipurush’s VFX, Saif Ali Khan’s Ravan look: Ramanand Sagar’s Ramayan also had ‘modern technology’

Adipurush has landed in controversy months before its release because of its representation of deities on screen. The audience has also criticised the look of Ravan, played by Saif Ali Khan, in the film. And now, the film’s director Om Raut has spoken up about the VFX and the look of the film’s villain. Om, in a conversation with Aaj Tak, said that he was heavily influenced by Ramanand Sagar’s Ramayan and is certain that he has “done nothing wrong” with Adipurush.

“I am a big follower of Lord Ram. I have done nothing wrong in this film. We have not tampered with history, and I would call this history, our proud history. We kept the purity of this history while working on this. When I saw Ramanand Sagar’s Ramayan on Doordarshan, it had a huge impact on me,” he said. Om added that even that version of Ramayan had its version of “modern technology” that impressed the audience. “When we saw that, it had a lot of modern technology. One arrow comes, 10 come out of it, then 100 come out of it. We had never seen all of this. This was very new for all of us. We didn’t know about it. It was very popular in those days,” he said. Om seemed to be implying that his film is keeping up with the times and introducing newer technology.

While discussing Ravan’s look in the film, Om again referred to Ramanand Sagar’s Ramayan and said that his artistic representation saw the character a little differently. Saif Ali Khan plays Ravan in the film and his look has been criticised by the viewers. “Ravan is a demon. He was a cruel being so he was given a big mustache, and they showed him as a demon in those times. It was their artistic representation of what a demon would look like. Our Ravan is demonic in today’s times,” he said. “In today’s times, in my artistic opinion, a demon could look like this,” he added.

Om was asked if he would make any changes in the film based on the backlash that the teaser received, to which he gave a humble response and said, “We need everyone’s blessings. Because this is not a film, we are not treating this like a film, this is a mission for us. Adipurush is a symbol of our devotion. So whatever people are saying, they are all our elders, we are noting everything down. When you see the film, when it releases in January, no one will be disappointed.”

Adipurush’s teaser was widely criticised as soon as it dropped on Sunday. Many mocked the film’s visual effects and since then, questions have been raised about the look of Lord Hanuman and Ravan in the film. Starring Prabhas, Saif Ali Khan and Kriti Sanon, the film is scheduled to release in January.