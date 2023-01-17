150 days to Prabhas-starrer Adipurush: Om Raut says ‘the world will witness India’s timeless epic’

Director Om Raut has shared a new post regarding the release of his mythological film Adipurush, which features Prabhas, Saif Ali Khan and Kriti Sanon in the lead roles. The film, which was initially scheduled to release in January 2023, had been pushed to June 16 in the same year. Raut mentioned in his post that he is ‘delighted’ to impart the virtue of Lord Ram through Adipurush. The film sees Prabhas as Lord Ram, Saif as Ravana and Kriti Sanon as Sita.

Om Raut wrote on Twitter, “We are always delighted to impart the virtue of Lord Ram || The world will witness India’s timeless epic in 150 days! #150DaysToAdipurush #Adipurush releases IN THEATRES on June 16, 2023 in 3D.”

ll रामकार्य करने के लिए हम सदैव तत्पर हैं ll

The teaser of Adipurush released in October received much backlash for its poor VFX. Later, the makers announced that they had pushed the film’s release date from January 2023 to June 2023 as they want to give a ‘complete visual’ experience to viewers, and hence needed more time on the film. The statement from Om Raut had read, “Adipurush is not a film, but a representation of our devotion to Prabhu Sri Ram and commitment towards our sanskriti and history. In order to give a complete visual experience to the viewers, we need to give more time to the teams working on the film. Adipurush will now release on June 16, 2023. We are committed to make a film that India is proud of. Your support, love and blessings is what keeps us going.”

At the special screening of the teaser, Raut had opened up about the heavy backlash that the film ‘s teaser had received and said that the movie was “meant for the big screen”. “I was disheartened for sure, not surprised because the film is made for a larger medium—the big screen,” he said.