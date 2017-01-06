Om Puri’s life through his tweets: When you are old, your days are gone

For those who want to know Om Puri as an individual and artist, his recent tweets can be helpful. ( Photo Credit: Mark Blinch/Reuters) For those who want to know Om Puri as an individual and artist, his recent tweets can be helpful. ( Photo Credit: Mark Blinch/Reuters)

The millennials have known Om Puri for his character roles in films including Chup Chup Ke, Hera Pheri, Maalamaal Weekly and many other films. However, the true delight of watching Om Puri as a complete artiste lies in 80’s and 90’s films when art cinema was taking its roots in the country. The actor’s raw talent is reflected in his works in cult films of 80’s including Jaane Bhi Do Yaaro, Mirch Masala and Ardh Satya. Om Puri played an important role in arthouse cinema during 80’s and 90’s. For those who want to know Om Puri as an individual and artiste, his recent tweets can be helpful.

Looking back at his career, Om Puri earlier tweeted, “I have no regrets at all. I have done quite well for myself. I didn’t have a conventional face, but I have done well, and I am proud of it.” Not many actors can say proudly as Om Puri said this line, “I have been in the film industry for 35 years, and everyone, including the spot boys, will vouch for my character.”

The actor also voiced his opinions on contemporary films and politics. In one of his tweets, the actor remarks, “What Bollywood lacks is scripts. A lot of the films are copies of western films.” He also shared his thoughts on parallel cinema in the country saying, “Parallel cinema has not made an effort to communicate in a language the other person understands.” His hunger to do solid roles reflects in this tweet, “I prefer working in good cinema, wherever it is. I like subjects that have a universal appeal.”

However, Om Puri’s love for art cinema kept creeping back in his tweets. In one note, he says, “It’s my first preference to do films with social significance. Art cinema has given me credibility and status as an actor, but commercial cinema has given me a comfortable living.”

Om Puri was also one of the few actors to lend support to Pakistani actors in the aftermath of Uri attacks. The actor shared one note that says, “Pakistani artistes are not working illegally here and if they are sent back, Indian Producers, who have signed them for their films, will suffer heavy losses.”

I don’t expect anything from anybody,When You Grow Old.Your Days Are Gone; It Is Part Of Life. — Om Puri (@OmRajeshPuri) November 3, 2016

I prefer working in good cinema, wherever it is. I like subjects that have a universal appeal.

-Om Puri — Om Puri (@OmRajeshPuri) December 22, 2016

I have no regrets at all. I have done quite well for myself. I didn’t have a conventional face, but I have done well, and I am proud of it. — Om Puri (@OmRajeshPuri) December 21, 2016

I have been in the film industry for 35 years, and everyone, including the spot-boys, will vouch for my character.

-Om Puri. — Om Puri (@OmRajeshPuri) December 19, 2016

This tweet is perhaps Om Puri’s best take on life and its vagaries, “I don’t expect anything from anybody When You Grow Old.Your Days Are Gone; It Is Part Of Life.” It would not be an exaggeration to say that for all theatre and cinema lovers, an era comes to an end with the death of Om Puri.

For all the latest Entertainment News, download Indian Express App

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd