Om Puri bats for small films in ‘his last interview’

Om Puri spoke about his film Lashtam Pashtam in his ‘last interview’. Om Puri spoke about his film Lashtam Pashtam in his ‘last interview’.

Legendary actor Om Puri passed away in 2017 but his art continues to live in the audience’s heart. Many of his films released after his death and one of those films is the upcoming Lashtam Pashtam. In an interview, which the makers claim is his last interview, late Om Puri spoke about the subject of the movie.

In Lashtam Pashtam, Puri will be seen as a Pakistani cab driver who helps an Indian citizen to get to Pakistan. Talking about the culture that still connects the two nations, he said, “Before independence, we all stayed together, we have learned from each other’s tehzeeb. Yes, there have been some differences but such issues happen at home as well. Differences can crop amongst brothers and relatives as well.”

Om Puri also shared that he had visited Pakistan six times and every time he visited, people would come up to him and tell him about their relatives being buried in different parts of India. He shared, “When the partition happened, brothers thought that let one brother stay this side and the other one can stay on the other side. They thought they could always visit each other but they never thought the situation would become so bad. So this partition was the partition of relationships, emotions and feelings.”

Lashtam Pashtam is a comparatively smaller film and Puri shared that in today’s times, the expenses of publicity cannot be borne by smaller films. “They can’t make noise three months before the release date, neither can they have a lot of advertisements on TV. They cannot afford big hoardings,” he said.

Om Puri urged the audience to watch the smaller films when they read or hear about them. “It’s very important for a small film to convince people to come and watch it by making them understand that it’s a good film, a good story,” he concluded.

Lashtam Pashtam releases on August 10

For all the latest Entertainment News, download Indian Express App

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd