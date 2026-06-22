Seema Kapoor recalls miscarriage after Om Puri cheated on her: ‘I wrote to my unborn baby’

Although legendary actor Om Puri and filmmaker-writer Seema Kapoor eventually buried the hatchet and reconciled decades after their divorce, thus maintaining a cordial bond until his eventual death in 2017, their separation and subsequent divorce were ugly. Seema even alleged later that Om cheated on her when she was pregnant.

During a recent interview, she took a trip down memory lane, recalling the turbulent period in her life when she not only parted ways with Om but also faced a miscarriage. Although people around her, including her brother and actor Annu Kapoor, pushed Seema to take the legal route and make Om pay for his actions, she said she refused, as she wasn’t interested in fighting.

Turbulent separation amid pregnancy and cheating allegations

“When things went sour with Puri saab and someone else entered his life, I was pregnant at that time. I moved to Rajasthan to stay with my mother. Everyone, especially Annu bhai (actor Annu Kapoor), wanted to take a stand because he loved me dearly and couldn’t bear to see me in pain. He wanted to fight a legal battle, but I didn’t want any kind of conflict. I never even imagined that the relationship would actually end. I felt that if I allowed them to fight, it would destroy any future the relationship might have had,” she said during a conversation with Hindi Rush.

Recalling that she couldn’t rescue her baby, Seema said she subsequently began writing letters to her lost child in a bid to pacify herself. She revealed that was how she resumed writing in life, and later even penned her autobiography.

Seema Kapoor on coping with a tragic miscarriage

“Unfortunately, I lost the baby. That child was very precious to me then, especially since Puri saab wasn’t coming back, and I had no intention of ever marrying again. That child was everything to me, and then it was gone. I wanted to share that pain with someone, but I couldn’t because all other members of my family, including my mother and brother, were equally sad. Thus, I began writing letters to the child. When I couldn’t bear the pain, I realised it was important to pour that pain onto paper. A volcano of pain was erupting inside me,” she recalled.

“In the letters, I asked my baby, ‘Why didn’t you come? Was something lacking?’ I even wrote a reply from the child’s perspective. I felt it was better to share my grief with pen and paper rather than with another person,” Seema added.

When Seema rejected Om Puri’s Rs 25,000 compensation

Seema married Om in 1991 after a decade-long courtship. However, their marriage lasted only around eight months, and they eventually parted ways. Following her miscarriage, Om sent her Rs 25,000 as compensation via a secretary, but she refused to accept the amount.

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“Forget consoling me. He sent Rs 25,000 via his secretary. I turned it down, and his secretary told me, ‘This ego is what is destroying you.’ But what he thought was ego was just self-respect,” she said during an interview with Siddharth Kannan once.

After separating from Seema, Om Puri married journalist Nandita in 1993. He, however, reconnected with Seema during his final years when he called her up once and apologised to her for everything he had done. He passed away in 2017 at the age of 66.

Disclaimer: This article reflects on deeply personal experiences of relationship struggles, pregnancy loss, and emotional grief. It is shared from an informational and editorial perspective to recount an individual’s life journey and is not intended to serve as professional advisory content.