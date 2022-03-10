Om poster: A rugged Aditya Roy Kapur promises a mass actioner. Film to release on this date

Aditya Roy Kapur has revealed the release date and poster of his upcoming masala entertainer Om. The poster sees Aditya in a rugged avatar as he has a gun in his hand. Kapur has apparently trained hard to perform high-octane action stunts in the movie.

This will be the first time Aditya will be seen in an out and out actioner.

The poster of Om. The poster of Om.

A source revealed further details and said, “Aditya Roy Kapur will feature in a full-blown action entertainer with Om. The actor has performed high-octane stunt sequences in the film, a completely new character from his previous films. Owing to the same, the anticipation around the release is already high. Fans are already hailing it as one of the biggest releases of the year.”

Aditya Roy Kapur’s highly-anticipated action drama Om will hit the screen on July 1 this year.

Apart from Om, Aditya has multiple projects lined up for release. The actor has been filming across India and Sri Lanka for The Night Manager remake and his action thriller Thadam. Thadam is a Hindi remake of the 2019 Tamil movie of the same name. The original was helmed and penned by Magizh Thirumeni. It starred Arun Vijay in double roles, along with Tanya Hope, Smruthi Venkat and Vidya Pradeep playing pivotal parts in the feature.

Aditya Roy Kapur was last seen in the Anurag Basu directorial Ludo alongside Sanya Malhotra. He played the character of Dr Aakash Chauhan in the film.