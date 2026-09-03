Om Ka Hari trailer: Raghubir Yadav predicts his death in film with Asha Bhosle’s final song

At a time when small films are slowly making their way into the mainstream Hindi cinema space, the makers of Om Ka Hari are all set to bring the film to audiences on September 18. Starring Panchayat fame Raghubir Yadav, Soni Razdan and Anshuman Jha, the film’s trailer explores the rarely tapped bond between a disappointed father and a son chasing his dreams.

The little over two-minute trailer opens with a happy family photo session at the wedding of Anshuman Jha and Ayesha Kapoor. However, the mood soon changes as Raghubir Yadav’s character, Harish Sharma, is seen lashing out at his son Om (Anshuman Jha).

“You will learn the price of ration when you start earning four paise,” he tells him. Anshuman’s character, however, has bigger ambitions. “I won’t earn four paise, but Rs 4 lakh per month!” he responds.

Watch Om Ka Hari trailer here:

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His big idea is to open a salon.

The film explores unemployment, the complexities of a father-son relationship in a small town and the need for older generations to change their perspective towards younger people.

After Om decides to open a salon and marry the girl of his choice, an angry Harish declares, “I will be dying soon.” He even dramatically hangs a garland around his own photograph. “I have decided that I will die in Kashi,” he announces next.

The film then takes an emotional turn as the father-son duo travel to Kashi, where they are forced to confront years of resentment and have some uncomfortable conversations.

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“You take all the credit for Guddi’s hard work,” Om accuses his father of stealing the credit for his sister’s hard work. Harish responds, “I have always encouraged her to do better.” Anshuman corrects him, saying, “That is not your encouragement for her, but an excuse to humiliate me.”

Directed by Harish Vyas, the film ends on a poignant note with the line, “At least we understood that even adults make mistakes.”

Vyas previously directed Angrezi Mein Kehte Hain (2017), which starred Sanjay Mishra and Pankaj Tripathi. Om Ka Hari will also feature what is being described as Asha Bhosle’s final song, “Ae Meri Zindagi, Tu Chhupi Hai Kahan”.

The film arrives at a time when Hindi cinema is witnessing a gradual shift, with smaller films attempting to find an audience in an industry largely dominated by big-budget releases. Films such as Hanuman Ansh and Oh My Dog have recently attempted to make their mark. While Hanuman Ansh has emerged as a surprise box-office success, Oh My Dog, despite receiving positive critical reception, failed to make a significant impact at the box office.

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With its focus on an ordinary family, generational differences and the emotional complexities of a father-son relationship, Om Ka Hari appears to be another attempt to bring a grounded, small-town story to the mainstream.