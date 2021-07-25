Mirabai Chanu inspires Samantha Akkineni, Tiger Shroff’s Sunday workout, see videos

Samantha Akkineni and Tiger Shroff's Sunday workout was more powerpack after Mirabai Chanu's win. (Photo: Mirabai Chanu, Tiger Shroff, Samantha Akkineni/Instagram)

Weightlifter Mirabai Chanu opened India’s account at the Tokyo Olympics 2021 with a silver medal on Saturday in the women’s 49kg weightlifting category. Even as India celebrates the win, actors Samantha Akkineni and Tiger Shroff have gone one step ahead as they tried to emulate by example in the gym.

The Family Man 2 actor Samantha shared a workout video on Instagram and tagged the Olympian. “Sunday inspiration,” she wrote. Samantha‘s trainer Arunava Bhattacharyya also reposted the video and wrote, “Yeah!! We killed it on a Sunday as well.”

See Samantha Akkineni’s Sunday workout:

(Photo: Samantha Akkineni/Instagram Story) (Photo: Samantha Akkineni/Instagram Story)

Fitness freak and actor Tiger Shroff also shared a video where he can be seen doing some squats with weights. “140 kgs and counting…So so inspired to get stronger and go beyond my limits thanks to #mirabaichanu what a performance! 💥❤️🔥go team india! #tokyoolympics,” wrote the Heropanti 2 actor.

Commenting on Tiger’s post, his dad and actor Jackie Shroff wrote, “Bless ya Bhidu keep spreading Goodness,” while Producer Sajid Nadiadwala’s wife Warda Khan wrote, “🧿 Maashallah Tigzzz 140 whoof!!!! Oh yesss such a proud moment for us #Mirabaichanu 🇮🇳.”

Tiger Shroff’s Instagram story also has a picture with the Indian cricketer and son of Sachin Tendulkar, Arjun Tendulkar. Sharing a photo with Tiger, Arjun wrote, “Train hard and surround yourself with good people. Amazing training session with @tigerjackieshroff.”

See the latest posts of Tiger Shroff:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Tiger Shroff (@tigerjackieshroff)

Mirabai Chanu hails from Manipur. The 26-year-old is a Padma Shri awardee and was honoured with Rajiv Gandhi Khel Ratna award in 2018. She lifted a total of 202kg (87kg+115kg) to become the second Indian weightlifter after Karnam Malleswari, who won a bronze in 2000 Sydney Olympics, to win a medal for the country.