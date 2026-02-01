‘Rehman Dakait in college days’: Old video of Akshaye Khanna dancing to Shah Rukh Khan’s ‘Chaiyya Chaiyya’ goes viral

Fans are going crazy over a throwback video of Akshaye Khanna dancing to Shah Rukh Khan’s 'Chaiyya Chaiyya'.

By: Entertainment Desk
4 min readNew DelhiUpdated: Feb 1, 2026 12:08 PM IST
Akshaye Khanna viral videoAkshaye has once again captured the spotlight online.
Make us preferred source on Google

Akshaye Khanna has been riding a wave of admiration ever since the blockbuster success of Dhurandhar. Directed by Aditya Dhar and starring Ranveer Singh, Arjun Rampal, R Madhavan, and Sanjay Dutt, the film not only smashed box office records but also reignited fascination with Akshaye’s screen presence. His portrayal of Rehman Dakait emerged as one of the most talked-about aspects of the movie, with fans particularly raving about his dance in the song “FA9LA” by Flipperachi.

Akshaye Khanna dances to “Chaiyya Chaiyya”

Following the film’s OTT release, Akshaye Khanna has once again captured the spotlight online. Recently, an old clip from the early 2000s resurfaced, showing the actor lighting up the stage with his moves to Shah Rukh Khan’s iconic track “Chaiyya Chaiyya” at an awards event. Shared on Reddit, the video also features Twinkle Khanna.

In the clip, Akshaye is effortlessly stylish in an all-black ensemble – blazer, trousers, T-shirt and cap, while Twinkle dazzles in a shimmering gold lehenga. The duo’s smooth chemistry and coordinated steps make the performance impossible to look away from, and Akshaye’s relaxed energy on stage steals the show. The sequence also includes appearances by other stars of the era, with Aamir Khan later taking over the stage before joining Akshaye for a lively group dance to “Dholi Taro Dhol Baaje” from Hum Dil De Chuke Sanam.

Netizens praise Akshaye Khanna’s dance

Fans quickly took to the comments section to praise the actor’s moves and charm. One wrote, “Why is he so fine? One of those people who is just hot without even trying.” Another added, “Akshaye is really hot — I don’t think he even knows how handsome he is.” Several highlighted his dancing skills, with one fan calling him “such an underrated dancer,” while others labeled the performance “legendary.” Some even made playful references to his Dhurandhar role, joking, “Rehman Dakait in college days.”

ALSO READ: Kalpana Iyer hopes viral ‘Rambha Ho’ video sparks acting offers: ‘I have missed my industry; stopped receiving work after Hum Saath Saath Hain’

FA9LA enters Guinness World Records

Meanwhile, “FA9LA”, the track featured in Dhurandhar during Akshaye’s entry, recently entered the Guinness World Records for topping the most Arabic Billboard charts simultaneously. Reflecting on its success, Flipperachi credited Akshaye Khanna’s performance for the song going viral: “I was shocked the first time I saw it blowing up on social media. We suddenly got a deal from over there, and they said they wanted the song FA9LA because it would fit this scene in the movie. They placed it in a scene with an actor who has been off-screen for maybe ten years. Boom, he danced to it and boom.”

Akshaye Khanna’s projects

The year 2025 has been pivotal for Akshaye Khanna, marked by the success of both Chhaava and Dhurandhar, cementing his comeback in Bollywood. With Rehman Dakait being killed in Dhurandhar, it remains unclear whether Akshaye will reprise his role in the upcoming Dhurandhar 2, slated for release on March 19, coinciding with Yash’s Toxic.

Meanwhile, Akshaye is preparing to make his Telugu debut with the PVCU film Mahakali, directed by Puja Kolluru. He will essay the role of Shukracharya, marking a bold new chapter in his career. The film’s release date has not yet been announced.

Click here to follow Screen Digital on YouTube and stay updated with the latest from the world of cinema.

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd
Latest Comment
Post Comment
Read Comments
Advertisement
Loading Taboola...
More Entertainment
The Great Indian Kapil Show: AR Rahman says 'problem with the world is how messages get corrupted on the way'
AR Rahman appeared on The Great Indian Kapil Show.
Namita Thapar calls Bonkers Corner her most meaningful deal on Shark Tank India 5: ‘Journeys like these deserve to be seen’
Namita Thapar shares post on Shubham Gupta who bagged a deal on Shark Tank India Season 5
Ram Charan and Upasana Konidela blessed with twins; Chiranjeevi says 'Both the babies and the mother are healthy and doing well'
Ram Charan, Upasana Konidela welcome twins
Sunny Deol's film Border 2 eyes Rs 350 cr mark globally
Border 2 Box Office Collection Day 9 Update
Advertisement
PHOTOS
Inside Nupur Sanon’s wedding Kriti Sanon waits for the kalira to fall, fans are curious about rumoured beau Kabir Bahia’s mehendi
Inside Nupur Sanon’s wedding: Kriti Sanon waits for the kalira to fall, fans are curious about rumoured beau Kabir Bahia’s mehendi

Photos

In pics: From concept supercars to electronic SUV's: Bharat Mobility Global Expo 2025 was all about innovation
In Pics: From Concept Supercars to Electric SUVs – Innovation at Bharat Mobility Global Expo 2025
Top Stories
The increase in the government’s financial burden in the years to come will also be a factor once the 8th Pay Commission recommendations get implemented.
New debt-GDP fiscal anchor will likely open space for higher capex
Man stood up to harassment of Muslim shopkeeper, harassment of Uttarakhand Muslim shopkeeper, harassment of Uttarakhand Muslim shopkeeper, Pauri Garhwal, Indian express news, current affairs
‘Mera naam Mohammad Deepak’: Uttarakhand man faces backlash after defending shopkeeper
AR Rahman appeared on The Great Indian Kapil Show.
The Great Indian Kapil Show: AR Rahman says 'problem with the world is how messages get corrupted on the way'
Namita Thapar shares post on Shubham Gupta who bagged a deal on Shark Tank India Season 5
Namita Thapar calls Bonkers Corner her most meaningful deal on Shark Tank India 5: ‘Journeys like these deserve to be seen’
Atif Aslam kept looking at the fun and chuckling at his rendition "Tere Liye"
Watch: Atif Aslam’s Islamabad concert triggers laugh riot after fan hijacks stage with ‘extremely off-key’ performance
Nikhil Kamath asked why Shubham preferred an AI companion over a real relationship
This Indian founder replaced real dating with a custom-engineered AI girlfriend; Nikhil Kamath reacts: 'dating apps can be stressful'
Arshdeep
Ishan goes big, Arshdeep gets five as India seal series in style
India's crop of promising badminton juniors is a boon. (Reuters/Badminton Photo/File)
Why Indian badminton should refrain from anointing any youngster as the Saina-Sindhu successor - the heir isn't apparent
Hindutva, Hindutva agenda, Hindutva ideology, hate speech, hate speeches, Assam, Himanta Biswa Sarma, hatred towards muslims, muslims discrimination, editorial, Indian express, opinion news, current affairs
Hate speeches in a civilised country are deplorable
Kevin Warsh
Trump repeatedly clashed with Jerome Powell over interest rates. Will his Fed pick, Kevin Warsh, cut rates?
flat
The Ultimate Escape Artists: 10 animals that can 'flatten' their bodies to fit anywhere
Apple acquisition
Apple’s second-largest acquisition isn’t about the iPhone, but entering a market it hasn’t set foot in yet
Must Read
Ishan goes big, Arshdeep gets five as India seal series in style
Arshdeep
Why Indian badminton should refrain from anointing any youngster as the Saina-Sindhu successor - the heir isn't apparent
India's crop of promising badminton juniors is a boon. (Reuters/Badminton Photo/File)
Quick Comment | From outlaw to hero: How Ishan Kishan's brutal hundred solved India's No. 3 crisis and possibly threatened Sanju Samson's opening spot
Ishan Kishan India vs New zealand
Apple’s second-largest acquisition isn’t about the iPhone, but entering a market it hasn’t set foot in yet
Apple acquisition
Instagram may soon let users leave others’ Close Friends lists: Report
Instagram app logo
Amazon, Meta, Ericsson drive January tech layoffs in tough start to 2026
Layoffs in January 2026 highlight how workforce cuts have become a recurring start-of-year reality for the sector. (Image: FreePik)
The Ultimate Escape Artists: 10 animals that can 'flatten' their bodies to fit anywhere
flat
Advertisement
Feb 01: Latest News
Advertisement