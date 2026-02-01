‘Rehman Dakait in college days’: Old video of Akshaye Khanna dancing to Shah Rukh Khan’s ‘Chaiyya Chaiyya’ goes viral

Akshaye Khanna has been riding a wave of admiration ever since the blockbuster success of Dhurandhar. Directed by Aditya Dhar and starring Ranveer Singh, Arjun Rampal, R Madhavan, and Sanjay Dutt, the film not only smashed box office records but also reignited fascination with Akshaye’s screen presence. His portrayal of Rehman Dakait emerged as one of the most talked-about aspects of the movie, with fans particularly raving about his dance in the song “FA9LA” by Flipperachi.

Following the film’s OTT release, Akshaye Khanna has once again captured the spotlight online. Recently, an old clip from the early 2000s resurfaced, showing the actor lighting up the stage with his moves to Shah Rukh Khan’s iconic track “Chaiyya Chaiyya” at an awards event. Shared on Reddit, the video also features Twinkle Khanna.

In the clip, Akshaye is effortlessly stylish in an all-black ensemble – blazer, trousers, T-shirt and cap, while Twinkle dazzles in a shimmering gold lehenga. The duo’s smooth chemistry and coordinated steps make the performance impossible to look away from, and Akshaye’s relaxed energy on stage steals the show. The sequence also includes appearances by other stars of the era, with Aamir Khan later taking over the stage before joining Akshaye for a lively group dance to “Dholi Taro Dhol Baaje” from Hum Dil De Chuke Sanam.

Netizens praise Akshaye Khanna’s dance

Fans quickly took to the comments section to praise the actor’s moves and charm. One wrote, “Why is he so fine? One of those people who is just hot without even trying.” Another added, “Akshaye is really hot — I don’t think he even knows how handsome he is.” Several highlighted his dancing skills, with one fan calling him “such an underrated dancer,” while others labeled the performance “legendary.” Some even made playful references to his Dhurandhar role, joking, “Rehman Dakait in college days.”

FA9LA enters Guinness World Records

Meanwhile, “FA9LA”, the track featured in Dhurandhar during Akshaye’s entry, recently entered the Guinness World Records for topping the most Arabic Billboard charts simultaneously. Reflecting on its success, Flipperachi credited Akshaye Khanna’s performance for the song going viral: “I was shocked the first time I saw it blowing up on social media. We suddenly got a deal from over there, and they said they wanted the song FA9LA because it would fit this scene in the movie. They placed it in a scene with an actor who has been off-screen for maybe ten years. Boom, he danced to it and boom.”

Akshaye Khanna’s projects

The year 2025 has been pivotal for Akshaye Khanna, marked by the success of both Chhaava and Dhurandhar, cementing his comeback in Bollywood. With Rehman Dakait being killed in Dhurandhar, it remains unclear whether Akshaye will reprise his role in the upcoming Dhurandhar 2, slated for release on March 19, coinciding with Yash’s Toxic.

Meanwhile, Akshaye is preparing to make his Telugu debut with the PVCU film Mahakali, directed by Puja Kolluru. He will essay the role of Shukracharya, marking a bold new chapter in his career. The film’s release date has not yet been announced.