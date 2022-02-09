Shah Rukh Khan’s old video goes viral after controversy at Lata Mangeshkar’s funeral: ‘My family fought for India’

Actor Shah Rukh Khan recently became the target of unnecessary criticism as the video of him offering prayers at Lata Mangeshkar’s funeral went viral on the internet. The actor was seen raising his hands in dua before blowing in the wind to ward off evil eye, as per Islamic tradition. While most welcomed the gesture as a proof of India’s diversity, two politicians claimed that the actor ‘spat’.

The fans of the actor are now sharing an old interview of the actor where he is seen talking about his idea of India. He says he feels sad when he hears or reads the views of people who do not feel they are part of India.

In the interview, SRK recalled how in school, kids were asked to write an essay on ‘My Country’. In his opinion, it was wrong as we are the citizens of India, and we do not own it. He said, “Ownership does not mean that this is our India. It is what we have to do for the country. Those, who are called anti-nationals or anti-social, are people who do not think they are part of India. I feel sad because my family has fought for this country. I feel even sadder on reading about such things as it takes away from what my father told me, ‘Keep this country free, as I gave it to you.'”

Choreographer-dancer Raghav Juyal reshared the video, originally posted by Brut India, on his Instagram account.

As he posted the video, many fans of the Bollywood actor showered him with love and respect, One of them commented, “Huge Respect ❤️”. Actor Kavita Kaushik left a heart emoji on the video. A few also agreed with Shah Rukh as they wrote, “Absolutely 👏❤️❤️” and “Sahi baat” on the video. Bade Achche Lagte Hain actor Nakuul Mehta also posted the video on Instagram.

Earlier too, celebrities like Urmila Matondkar and Shilpa Rao had come out in support of the Chennai Express actor. Urmila Matondkar wrote in Hindi on Twitter, “This is not spitting. This is called offering a prayer and blowing into the wind. This practice, this culture represents India too. You have put up a photo of the Prime Minister, if only you could have learned something from him. Listen to this one song by India’s great daughter where she speaks of providing good sense to everyone, and how each human being is God’s child.”