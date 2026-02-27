‘You’re going to miss me next level’: Old Rashmika Mandanna-Vijay Deverakonda clip resurfaces; fans say this is the context behind Vijay’s wedding post

The internet is currently flooded with heart-warming images from the wedding of Rashmika Mandanna and Vijay Deverakonda, and naturally so, as it was one of the year’s most high-profile and anticipated ceremonies. The couple tied the knot in an intimate gathering in Udaipur on February 26. Soon after, they shared official pictures from the ceremony, accompanied by captions that were as touching as the visuals themselves. Among the two notes, Vijay’s message particularly stood out. In it, he reflected on marrying his best friend, someone he had long felt the absence of even before they made their relationship official. While the caption moved many, fans were quick to dig up an old video of the newlyweds from their earlier days of promoting a film together. Social media users now speculate that the origins of Vijay’s heartfelt words may lie in that resurfaced clip.

The video, shared on Reddit, captures Rashmika playfully yet mock-angrily bantering with Vijay during a promotional interview. In the clip, she can be heard saying: “You’re going to miss me in your other films next level. You’re going to call me and be like, just want to come and sit here; I’m such an entertainment. But now you go do your other films, I’m not going to sign a film with you for a long time. I’m not going to give dates to a Vijay Deverakonda anymore.”

Context behind Vijay’s post for Rashmika.

Fans have drawn a connection between this moment and Vijay Deverakonda’s wedding announcement post, where he wrote: “One day, I missed her. Missed her in a way that made me feel like my day would’ve been better if she were around. Like my meals would’ve felt more wholesome if she were sitting across from me. Like my workouts would’ve been more fun and less of a punishment if she were doing them with me. Like I needed her – just to feel that sense of home and calm, no matter where I was. So, I made my best friend… my wife. 26.02.2026”

Beyond the emotional declarations, the couple ensured their wedding celebrations were filled with memorable experiences for their guests. Hosted at a luxury resort in Udaipur, the festivities included a range of fun activities. One of the highlights was a friendly cricket match played with close friends and family on the hotel premises.

The wedding festivities also featured a pool volleyball match. The sangeet ceremony was another grand affair. Leaked images from the evening showed Rashmika in a traditional gold ensemble, while Vijay was seen holding her close during one of the performances. According to reports, the celebrations are far from over. Rashmika and Vijay are set to host a grand wedding reception on March 4, 2026 in Hyderabad. The event is expected to be a star-studded gathering, with leading names from both the Telugu and Hindi film industries likely to attend.