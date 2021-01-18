scorecardresearch
Monday, January 18, 2021
Olanokiotan Gbolabo Lucas death: Richa Chadha, Ali Fazal, Farhan Akhtar pay tribute to Fukrey actor

Richa Chadha, Ali Fazal, Farhan Akhtar and others remembered their Fukrey co-actor Olanokiotan Gbolabo Lucas who passed away recently.

By: Entertainment Desk | Bengaluru | January 18, 2021 9:49:51 am
Olanokiotan Gbolabo LucasFukrey actor Olanokiotan Gbolabo Lucas passed away on Saturday. (Photo: Olanokiotan Gbolabo Lucas, Ali Fazal/ Instagram)

Actor Olanokiotan Gbolabo Lucas, popularly remembered for playing Richa Chadha’s bodyguard in Fukrey, passed away on Saturday. The movie’s cast and makers took to social media to remember the late actor.

Richa Chadha posted funny videos of Lucas and wrote, “Dear Lucas, this is how I will always remember you… fondly. Thank you for being wonderful, for being a sport and for being such a spreader of joy. Rest in peace, friend❤️.”

Farhan Akhtar tweeted, “A dear cast member Olanokiotan Gbolabo Lucas, who played the role of Bobby in the Fukrey film franchise, has passed away. Deepest condolences to his family. You will be missed.. RIP.”

Sharing a photo with Olanokiotan, Ali Fazal posted on Twitter, “I still havent comprehended this news . Rest in peace Lucas. To think we just spoke a few weeks back. It wont be the same without you buddy. To his family and his kids, i hope we all can send in lots of prayers and strength to them at a time like this. ”

Varun Sharma also tweeted, “A very dear cast member Lucas, who essayed the role of Bobby in the Fukrey film franchise, has passed away. Deepest condolences to his family. Lucas You will be missed RIP.”

See the tributes for Olanokiotan Gbolabo Lucas:

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Richa Chadha (@therichachadha)

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Mrig (@mriglamba)

Mrighdeep Singh Lamba’s directorial Fukrey starred Ali Fazal, Pulkit Samrat, Richa Chadha, Varun Sharma and Manjot Singh in lead roles. While the film’s sequel Fukrey Returns released in 2017, also starring Pankaj Tripathi, Fukrey 3 is reportedly on cards.

