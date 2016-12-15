Ok Jaanu’s ‘The Humma Song’: Aditya Roy Kapur is drooling hot, Shraddha Kapoor kills with her moves, watch video

Ok Jaanu’s The Humma Song: Aditya Roy Kapur- Shraddha Kapoor share a sizzling chemistry in the song. Ok Jaanu’s The Humma Song: Aditya Roy Kapur- Shraddha Kapoor share a sizzling chemistry in the song.

Everything is romantic and dreamy about ‘The Humma Song’ from Ok Jaanu. Actors Aditya Roy Kapur and Shraddha Kapoor prove that all it takes to make a track hit is some crackling chemistry and killer visuals. The song, which is a recreated one of the classic number from 1998 blockbuster Bombay, is surely one of the best revamped versions in recent times. We bet you have never seen Aditya and Shraddha so titillating before.We saw the kind of chemistry the duo shared in their previous hit Aashiqui 2. But this time, it seems they have raised the bar and are going to rehash their image from being madly-in-love with each other to being the hottest couple of B-town.

Revamping an old classic can be the most difficult and risky thing to do, and that too if the original is a Rahman number. But the makers of Ok Jaanu have taken the risk and have done full justice to it. The song, which has been choreographed by Vaibhavi Merchant, shows Aditya Roy Kapur in a new light. He is dancing to the beats, and the way he is swaying, is surely going to make his fans skip a heart beat.

On the other hand, the toned hot-bod of Shraddha is surely one of the take-aways from the song. The actor leaves no stone unturned to own every frame. She sticks to being cute, chirpy yet doesn’t fail to look hot. Adding to the visual treat is the dimly lit, yet colourful set, which has the perfect fusion of Rajasthani tone, from the bedsheet, to Aditya’s shirt and Shraddha’s shorts.

‘The Humma Song’ is like an old wine in a new bottle but unlike its original that never stops your feet from tapping, this song has some dips, especially Badshah’s rap. The talented rapper has given a twist to the song but the moment his voice comes, there’s a turn-off moment for the listeners. So, yes, you will experience its own highs and lows. Shraddha’s chirp or sassiness at places seems – ‘been there done that.’

The makers and Badshah have paid a tribute to the Academy award winner AR Rahman, but we think he deserves better than this. But still, the song, which has been sung by Jubin Nautiyal and Shasha Tirupathi, is one of the best remakes of old songs we saw in abundance this year.

Directed by Shaad Ali, Ok Jaanu is a remake of O Kadhal Kanmani (also known as OK Kanmani) that released last year. Ok Jaanu has been co-produced by Mani Ratnam. It is slated to release on January 13.

