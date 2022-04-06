scorecardresearch
Follow Us:
Wednesday, April 06, 2022
Must Read

Ohio State Senate honours Vivek Agnihotri for The Kashmir Files, filmmaker thanks PM Modi for ‘abrogation of Article 370’

Ohio, State Senator Niraj Atani, said the citation honours Vivek Agnihotri for his work on The Kashmir Files, which depict the genocide of Kashmiri Pandits from their indigenous homeland.

By: PTI | Washington |
April 6, 2022 10:16:48 am
Ohio State Senate Vivek AgnihotriOhio State Senate honoured The Kashmir Files director Vivek Agnihotri. (Photos: vivekagnihotri/Twitter, vivekagnihotri/Instagram)

The Ohio State Senate has presented a citation to film director Vivek Agnihotri in recognition of his movie The Kashmir Files. Ohio, State Senator Niraj Atani, said the citation honours Agnihotri for his work on The Kashmir Files, which depict the genocide of Kashmiri Pandits from their indigenous homeland. The filmmaker expressed his gratitude for receiving the honour.

Atani is the first Indian American and Hindu American State Senator in Ohio history.

“The writer and director of The Kashmir Files, you are deserving of high praise for you have a special gift that has, no doubt, brought joy to those with whom you have shared your talents,” says the citation, which is jointly signed by Senator Matt Huffman, president of the Ohio Senate and Atani.

https://images.indianexpress.com/2020/08/1x1.png
Also read |Twinkle Khanna jokes about The Kashmir Files’ success, says her colleagues ‘have turned into clerks like’ Manoj Kumar

Sharing a picture of the citation, Agnihotri wrote on Twitter, “GRATITUDE: On behalf of the entire #TheKashmirFiles team and our audiences I thank State Of Ohio Senate for this honour. The world is recognising the GENOCIDE of Kashmiri Hindus and India’s great value of humanity. Thank you @narendramodi for the abrogation of article 370.”

“Indeed, you have sought to craft a film with universal appeal that speaks to a matter of great historical importance, the forced exodus of the Kashmiri Pandits and you can be justifiably proud of your accomplishments,” it says.

Don't Miss These Stories
Click here for more

“Your inspiring vision and sophisticated artistry have enabled you to contribute something of precious and enduring value, and you can be assured that your creative talents are of enormous pride to your family and friends who have supported you along the way,” the citation says.

“It is our sincere hope that you will continue to find personal fulfilment while entertaining, enlightening and inspiring others with your craft,” said the Ohio State Senate Citation.

🗞 Subscribe Now: Get Express Premium to access our in-depth reporting, explainers and opinions 🗞️

For all the latest Entertainment News, download Indian Express App.

  • Newsguard
  • The Indian Express website has been rated GREEN for its credibility and trustworthiness by Newsguard, a global service that rates news sources for their journalistic standards.
  • Newsguard
Advertisement

More Entertainment

Advertisement

Photos

Shahid Kapoor, Ananya Panday, Kapil Sharma, 14 celebrity photos
Shahid Kapoor, Ananya Panday, Kapil Sharma: 14 celebrity photos you should not miss today

Best of Express

Advertisement

Must Read

Apr 06: Latest News

Advertisement