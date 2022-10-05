scorecardresearch
Wednesday, Oct 05, 2022

Doctor G song O Sweetie Sweetie: Ayushmann Khurrana’s soulful track captures his love story with Rakul Preet Singh

Doctor G song O Sweetie Sweetie is composed by Amit Trivedi, crooned by Ayushmann Khurrana and written by Raj Shekhar.

Ayushmann KhurranaAyushmann Khurrana with Rakul Preet Singh in Doctor G (Photo: YouTube)

The latest song O Sweetie Sweetie from Doctor G has just dropped. Sung by Ayushmann Khurrana, who is also the lead actor in the film, the saccharine and soulful track chronicles his love story with Rakul Preet in the film. Composed by Amit Trivedi, the lyrics are by Raj Shekhar.

In the video, we see Ayushmann’s Dr. Uday and Dr. Fatima in the film spending much time together and enjoying each other’s company, including having meals together, bike rides, along with a few lovers spats.

Ayushmann Khurrana has already proved his musical prowess, and his most popular track remains “Pani Da” from his 2012 hit Vicky Donor.

In Doctor G, Ayushmann plays a medical student who is assigned to the gynaecology department. He tries to shift to the orthopaedics department as he feels that it’s a job more suited to him, but unfortunately life has something else in store for him. He is sent back to the gynaecology department, and is mentored by Shefali Shah’s Nandini. Rakul Singh plays his fellow doctor and love interest.

Talking about playing a gynaecologist in Doctor G, Ayushmann earlier said in a statement, “The subject of Doctor G is very close to me. Considering the lockdown restrictions, we all have been waiting to start the film and we are glad that the day has finally arrived. It’s an honour to portray a doctor on the screen for the first time. I am truly excited to start shooting the film also because it’s going to allow me to relive my memories of being a student and living the hostel life. I’m looking forward to collaborating with my director Anubhuti.”

Directed by Anubhuti Kashyap and written by Sumit Saxena, Saurabh Bharat, Vishal Wagh and Anubhuti Kashyap Doctor G will release in theatres on October 14.

First published on: 05-10-2022 at 01:30:19 pm
