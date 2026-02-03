O Romeo row: Hussain Ustara’s daughter seeks stay on Shahid Kapoor film, alleges exploitation of ‘human tragedy’

The Shahid Kapoor starrer O Romeo recently ran into trouble after Sanober Shaikh, the daughter of Hussain Ustara, raised objections to the film. She has now sought a permanent injunction against the release of Vishal Bharadwaj’s upcoming action thriller. On Monday, Sanober filed a lawsuit in a Mumbai civil court, alleging that the movie is an “unauthorised” biopic of her late father and falsely portrays his life.

Shaikh’s lawsuit stated Sajid Nadiadwala and Vishal Bhardwaj are “involved in the production and direction of a film based on the biography of her late father”. It further alleged, “The film O’ Romeo was being produced with the intent of commercial and monetary gain and no prior consent had been obtained from the plaintiff (Sanober Shaikh).” The court is scheduled to hear the matter on February 6.