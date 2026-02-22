O Romeo Box Office Collection Day 9: Shahid Kapoor-Triptii Dimri film crosses Rs 50 cr mark in India

O Romeo Box Office Collection Day 9: The much-anticipated action-drama O Romeo, starring Shahid Kapoor and Triptii Dimri, has completed its first nine days in Indian theatres with a net collection of over Rs 50 crore. The film was released on February 13, 2026, to coincide with the Valentine’s Day weekend.

On its second Friday (Day 8), O Romeo recorded a noticeable dip at the box office, earning Rs 2.15 crore, a 30.65% decline from the previous day. However, the film bounced back on Day 9 (second Saturday), with collections rising to Rs 3.4 crore, marking a robust 58.14% growth.

With this rebound, O Romeo has taken its total India net collection to Rs 52.65 crore.