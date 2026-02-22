Click here to follow Screen Digital on YouTube and stay updated with the latest from the world of cinema.
O Romeo Box Office Collection Day 9: Shahid Kapoor-Triptii Dimri film crosses Rs 50 cr mark in India
O Romeo Box Office Collection Day 9: The Shahid Kapoor-Triptii Dimri film O Romeo has collected over Rs 52.65 crore in India.
O Romeo Box Office Collection Day 9: The much-anticipated action-drama O Romeo, starring Shahid Kapoor and Triptii Dimri, has completed its first nine days in Indian theatres with a net collection of over Rs 50 crore. The film was released on February 13, 2026, to coincide with the Valentine’s Day weekend.
On its second Friday (Day 8), O Romeo recorded a noticeable dip at the box office, earning Rs 2.15 crore, a 30.65% decline from the previous day. However, the film bounced back on Day 9 (second Saturday), with collections rising to Rs 3.4 crore, marking a robust 58.14% growth.
With this rebound, O Romeo has taken its total India net collection to Rs 52.65 crore.
On Day 9, O Romeo recorded an overall theatrical occupancy of 12.79%. The film had a slow start, with morning shows registering 6.66% occupancy, but footfalls improved as the day progressed. Afternoon shows recorded 13.02%, followed by 12.83% in the evening, while night shows saw the highest turnout at 18.65%.
Despite a few boosts in weekday footfalls thanks to promotional offers like Buy One Get One (BOGO), the overall growth of the film has been slow.
Besides Shahid Kapoor and Triptii Dimri, Vishal Bhardwaj’s O Romeo also stars Nana Patekar, Avinash Tiwary, Tamannaah Bhatia, Disha Patani, Farida Jalal and Vikrant Massey.
