O Romeo Box Office Collection Day 9: Shahid Kapoor-Triptii Dimri film crosses Rs 50 cr mark in India

O Romeo Box Office Collection Day 9: The Shahid Kapoor-Triptii Dimri film O Romeo has collected over Rs 52.65 crore in India.

By: Entertainment Desk
2 min readBengaluruFeb 22, 2026 02:42 PM IST
o Romeo box officeO Romeo Colelction Day 9: Shahid Kapoor-Triptii Dimri film earns over Rs 50 cr despite poor reviews.
Make us preferred source on Google

O Romeo Box Office Collection Day 9: The much-anticipated action-drama O Romeo, starring Shahid Kapoor and Triptii Dimri, has completed its first nine days in Indian theatres with a net collection of over Rs 50 crore. The film was released on February 13, 2026, to coincide with the Valentine’s Day weekend.

ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW VIDEO

On its second Friday (Day 8), O Romeo recorded a noticeable dip at the box office, earning Rs 2.15 crore, a 30.65% decline from the previous day. However, the film bounced back on Day 9 (second Saturday), with collections rising to Rs 3.4 crore, marking a robust 58.14% growth.

Also read | After Aamir Khan, Vishal Bhardwaj eyes adapting the Mahabharata, says it is going to be a ‘huge task’: ‘I have already done some work on it’

With this rebound, O Romeo has taken its total India net collection to Rs 52.65 crore.

On Day 9, O Romeo recorded an overall theatrical occupancy of 12.79%. The film had a slow start, with morning shows registering 6.66% occupancy, but footfalls improved as the day progressed. Afternoon shows recorded 13.02%, followed by 12.83% in the evening, while night shows saw the highest turnout at 18.65%.

Despite a few boosts in weekday footfalls thanks to promotional offers like Buy One Get One (BOGO), the overall growth of the film has been slow.

Besides Shahid Kapoor and Triptii Dimri, Vishal Bhardwaj’s O Romeo also stars Nana Patekar, Avinash Tiwary, Tamannaah Bhatia, Disha Patani, Farida Jalal and Vikrant Massey.

Click here to follow Screen Digital on YouTube and stay updated with the latest from the world of cinema.

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd
Latest Comment
Post Comment
Read Comments
Advertisement
Loading Taboola...
More Entertainment
Ram Gopal Varma makes his loyalties towards Dhurandhar known ahead of Dhuroxic clash on March 19: 'One respects the audience's intelligence...'
Ram Gopal Varma writes another long X post on Dhurandhar 2's clash with Toxic.
From 7 to 80 films a year, Rs 6 crore to Rs 30 crore productions: Sargun Mehta reveals the massive ‘boom’ in the Punjabi film industry
Sargun Mehta on Punjabi film industry
From Oscar winner to watch vlogger: Russell Crowe flexes a $40,000 Tiffany Rolex and the 007 piece that gave him a ‘psychological edge’
Russell Crowe watch collection
Taapsee Pannu: 'Hindi cinema is more about cleavage, South cinema is about the navel'
Taapsee Pannu
Advertisement
PHOTOS
film in 2026
From Dhurandhar 2 to Pati Patni Aur Woh Do: Big-ticket films in the coming months
PHOTOS
In pics: From concept supercars to electronic SUV's: Bharat Mobility Global Expo 2025 was all about innovation
In Pics: From Concept Supercars to Electric SUVs – Innovation at Bharat Mobility Global Expo 2025
Top Stories
Trump, tariffs
Despite US tariffs hike to 15%, most countries better off: Where India, others stand
devuji surrender
Highest-ranking Maoist leader Devuji surrenders in Telangana
Ram Gopal Varma writes another long X post on Dhurandhar 2's clash with Toxic.
Ram Gopal Varma makes his loyalties towards Dhurandhar known ahead of Dhuroxic clash on March 19: 'One respects the audience's intelligence...'
Sargun Mehta on Punjabi film industry
From 7 to 80 films a year, Rs 6 crore to Rs 30 crore productions: Sargun Mehta reveals the massive ‘boom’ in the Punjabi film industry
After spending five to six years preparing for government teaching examinations without success, he ultimately turned to driving to support himself
'Master’s in Math, driving for survival': Viral post of highly educated Rapido rider sparks debate on broken job market
The video shows earrings hanging from the rearview mirror
Watch: Bengaluru auto driver’s ‘jhumka’ tribute to his wife is melting hearts
ENG vs SL Live Cricket Score, T20 World Cup 2026: England face Sri Lanka in the Super 8 match in Pallekele.
England vs Sri Lanka LIVE Score, T20 World Cup 2026 Updates
IND vs SA
India vs South Africa Live Cricket Score, T20 World Cup 2026
artificial intelligence, Narendra Modi, OpenAI CEO Sam Altman, chatgpt, Sam Altman, AI Impact Summit, AI Summit, 2026 AI Summit, machine thinking, Indian express news, current affairs
We need to be wary about getting too carried away by success of AI Impact Summit
Donald Trump tariff policy, IEEPA Supreme Court ruling, Section 122 Trade Act 1974, Section 301 USTR investigation, Section 232 Trade Expansion Act, Howard Lutnick court argument, Jamieson Greer press briefing, US tariff legal options, Global Trade Alert analysis, Section 338 tariffs, sectoral tariffs semiconductors pharmaceuticals
IEEPA not lone arrow in the quiver: Donald Trump’s tariff options, limitations
parent
Nature's most ruthless parents: 6 animals that redefine 'tough love'
Motorola Moto Watch review
Motorola Moto Watch review: This ‘accessible’ smartwatch offers long battery life and better fitness metrics
Must Read
England vs Sri Lanka LIVE Score, T20 World Cup 2026 Updates
ENG vs SL Live Cricket Score, T20 World Cup 2026: England face Sri Lanka in the Super 8 match in Pallekele.
India vs South Africa Live Cricket Score, T20 World Cup 2026
IND vs SA
The rebirth of Ajay Sharma: How a Delhi cricketer found redemption coaching J&K to their first-ever Ranji Trophy final
Ajay Sharma Jammu and Kashmir coach Ranji trophy
Motorola Moto Watch review: This ‘accessible’ smartwatch offers long battery life and better fitness metrics
Motorola Moto Watch review
Anthropic unveils new AI feature to scan codebases, suggest patches within Claude Code
Claude Opus 4.1 is Anthropic’s most advanced coding model to date. (Image: Anthropic)
‘SaaS is dead’ is counterfactual, ask us again in 10 years: Salesforce execs amid AI Summit 2026
Salesforce
Nature's most ruthless parents: 6 animals that redefine 'tough love'
parent
Advertisement
Feb 22: Latest News
Advertisement