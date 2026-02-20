O Romeo box office collection day 7: Shahid Kapoor-Triptii Dimri starrer misses Rs 50 cr mark in India; earns Rs 75.80 cr globally

O Romeo Box Office Collection Day 7: Despite opening to mixed reviews from all quarters, director Vishal Bhardwaj’s romantic action thriller O Romeo is delivering a serviceable performance even on weekdays and has managed to maintain decent momentum throughout its first week in theatres. However, with a possible growth in theatre collections nowhere in sight, the movie’s box-office run is sure to weaken in the coming days, making it uncertain if the Shahid Kapoor-Triptii Dimri starrer will surpass its break-even point, let alone turn a profit.

On Thursday, February 19, O Romeo recorded an India nett collection of Rs 3.15 crore, according to industry tracker Sacnilk, marking a 13.70 per cent dip in its earnings compared to Wednesday (Rs 3.65 crore). The romantic actioner’s domestic total now stands at Rs 47.15 crore, unable to cross the Rs 50 crore mark during its opening week. According to Sajid Nadiadwala’s Nadiadwala Grandson Entertainment, which bankrolled the movie, O Romeo has grossed Rs 75.80 crore worldwide thus far, against a reported budget of Rs 125 crore.