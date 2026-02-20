O Romeo box office collection day 7: Shahid Kapoor-Triptii Dimri starrer misses Rs 50 cr mark in India; earns Rs 75.80 cr globally

O Romeo box office Collection day 7 total: The film's current performance has offered Shahid Kapoor some relief, as it's faring significantly better than his recent movies such as Deva, and Teri Baaton Mein Aisa Uljha Jiya.

By: Entertainment Desk
3 min readKochiFeb 20, 2026 12:46 PM IST
O Romeo Worldwide Box Office Collection Day 7: The romantic actioner's current performance has offered Shahid Kapoor some relief, as it's faring significantly better than his recent movies such as Deva, Teri Baaton Mein Aisa Uljha Jiya, and Jersey.O Romeo box office collection day 7: The Vishal Bhardwaj directorial features Shahid Kapoor and Triptii Dimri in the lead roles. (Screenshot: YouTube/NadiadwalaGrandson)
O Romeo Box Office Collection Day 7: Despite opening to mixed reviews from all quarters, director Vishal Bhardwaj’s romantic action thriller O Romeo is delivering a serviceable performance even on weekdays and has managed to maintain decent momentum throughout its first week in theatres. However, with a possible growth in theatre collections nowhere in sight, the movie’s box-office run is sure to weaken in the coming days, making it uncertain if the Shahid Kapoor-Triptii Dimri starrer will surpass its break-even point, let alone turn a profit.

On Thursday, February 19, O Romeo recorded an India nett collection of Rs 3.15 crore, according to industry tracker Sacnilk, marking a 13.70 per cent dip in its earnings compared to Wednesday (Rs 3.65 crore). The romantic actioner’s domestic total now stands at Rs 47.15 crore, unable to cross the Rs 50 crore mark during its opening week. According to Sajid Nadiadwala’s Nadiadwala Grandson Entertainment, which bankrolled the movie, O Romeo has grossed Rs 75.80 crore worldwide thus far, against a reported budget of Rs 125 crore.

O Romeo’s current performance has offered Shahid Kapoor some relief, as it’s faring significantly better than his recent movies. While Deva (2025) earned just Rs 1.85 crore on its first Thursday, Teri Baaton Mein Aisa Uljha Jiya (2024) minted Rs 3 crore, and Jersey (2022) Rs 1.1 crore. However, when compared to his last blockbuster Kabir Singh (2019), O Romeo is struggling at the box office, as the former had eked out Rs 13.61 crore on the corresponding day.

On Thursday, O Romeo witnessed an overall occupancy of just 8.14 per cent in the Hindi market. While the morning shows commenced with 5.63 per cent occupancy, the rate improved as the day unfolded, though only nominally, reaching 8.27 per cent in the afternoon, 7.86 per cent in the evening, and peaking at 10.80 per cent during night screenings.

Watch O Romeo trailer here:

Also starring Nana Patekar, Avinash Tiwary, Tamannaah Bhatia, Disha Patani, and Farida Jalal in key roles, O Romeo is based on the non-fiction crime novel Mafia Queens of Mumbai (2011), written by Hussain Zaidi and reporter Jane Borges.

In her review of the movie, SCREEN’s Shubhra Gupta wrote, “The Shahid Kapoor-Triptii Dimri-starrer is more sure-footed than Vishal Bharadwaj’s recent slate — Kuttey, Fursat, Charlie Chopra — but it is hardly the filmmaker of the marvellous Maqbool and the kinetic Kaminey.”

