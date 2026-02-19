Click here to follow Screen Digital on YouTube and stay updated with the latest from the world of cinema.
O Romeo box office collection day 6: Shahid Kapoor, Vishal Bhardwaj’s film beats Kaminey, can’t get past Haider; earns Rs 44 cr
O Romeo box office collection day 6: Vishal Bhardwaj's fourth outing with Shahid Kapoor has surpassed the domestic earnings of two past collaborations, Kaminey and Rangoon, but is yet to cross Haider.
O Romeo box office collection day 6: Vishal Bhardwaj’s romantic thriller O Romeo, starring Shahid Kapoor and Triptii Dimri, seems to be slowing down at the domestic box office as it nears the end of its opening week. In fact, it scored its lowest-single day collection yet on Wednesday, its sixth day since release last Friday on February 13.
On Wednesday (day 6), O Romeo added another Rs 3.5 crore to its domestic box office haul. This was a significant decline from its Tuesday (day 5) earnings of Rs 5.35 crore, a 10% increase from its Monday (day 4) collection of Rs 4.85 crore. The film witnessed a drastic 46% fall from its Sunday (day 3) earnings of Rs 9 crore, which was a further decline from its Saturday (day 2) collection of 12.65 crore.
Saturday was its highest single-day collection so far on account of Valentine’s Day. It was a significant increase (49%) from its opening day earnings of Rs 8.5 crore on Friday. As per Sacnilk, the total box office collection of O Romeo after six days in India stands at Rs 43.85 crore. Given the current trajectory, the film will finish its opening week at less than Rs 50 crore.
O Romeo marks Vishal and Shahid’s fourth collaboration. It’s long surpassed the lifetime domestic box office earnings of their last outing, Rangoon (2017, which also starred Saif Ali Khan and Kangana Ranaut), which stands at Rs 20.76 crore. Earning more than double of that already, O Romeo has now even surpassed Vishal and Shahid’s maiden collaboration. Their 2009 film Kaminey, which also starred Priyanka Chopra, earned Rs 41.3 crore during its lifetime at the domestic box office. Now, the next target for O Romeo is to edge past Vishal and Shahid’s most renowned collaboration yet — Haider (2014), which also starred Tabu and Shradda Kapoor, and earned Rs 55.93 crore during its lifetime in India.
While O Romeo has also surpassed Shahid’s last release, Rosshan Andrrews’ cop thriller Deva (Rs 33.9 crore), from last year, it’s yet to edge past Shahid and Kriti Sanon-starrer 2024 romantic comedy Teri Baaton Mein Aisa Uljha Jiya, which collected Rs 76 crore at the domestic box office. It’s also long surpassed the lifetime domestic earnings of Vishal’s last theatrical release, Sanya Malhotra and Radhika Madan-starrer Pataakha (Rs 13 crore) in 2018.
O Romeo has also earned in multiples of the film which released on the same day, Bejoy Nambiar’s romantic thriller Tu Yaa Main, starring Adarsh Gourav and Shanaya Kapoor. That movie has earned only Rs 3.97 crore within six days at the domestic box office. Beginning tomorrow, O Romeo will encounter two new competitors — Ravi Udyawar’s romantic comedy Do Deewane Seher Mein, starring Mrunal Thakur and Siddhant Chaturvedi, and Anubhav Sinha’s courtroom drama Assi, starring Taapsee Pannu and Kani Kusruti.
Backed by Sajid Nadiadwala’s Nadiadwala Grandson Entertainment, O Romeo is based on a chapter from Hussain S Zaidi’s book Mafia Queens of Mumbai. It also stars Triptii Dimri, Avinash Tiwary, Nana Patekar, Vikrant Massey, Tamannaah Bhatia, Farida Jalal, and Aruna Irani among others.
