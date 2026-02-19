O Romeo box office collection day 6: Shahid Kapoor, Vishal Bhardwaj’s film beats Kaminey, can’t get past Haider; earns Rs 44 cr

O Romeo box office collection day 6: Vishal Bhardwaj’s romantic thriller O Romeo, starring Shahid Kapoor and Triptii Dimri, seems to be slowing down at the domestic box office as it nears the end of its opening week. In fact, it scored its lowest-single day collection yet on Wednesday, its sixth day since release last Friday on February 13.

On Wednesday (day 6), O Romeo added another Rs 3.5 crore to its domestic box office haul. This was a significant decline from its Tuesday (day 5) earnings of Rs 5.35 crore, a 10% increase from its Monday (day 4) collection of Rs 4.85 crore. The film witnessed a drastic 46% fall from its Sunday (day 3) earnings of Rs 9 crore, which was a further decline from its Saturday (day 2) collection of 12.65 crore.