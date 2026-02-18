Click here to follow Screen Digital on YouTube and stay updated with the latest from the world of cinema.
O Romeo box office Collection day 5: Shahid Kapoor film earns Rs 40 cr, outperforms Rangoon
O Romeo box office Collection day 5 total: Shahid Kapoor film raked in Rs 5 crore on Tuesday, taking its total domestic collection to Rs 39.9 crore.
O Romeo box office Collection day 5: Despite receiving mixed reviews, Shahid Kapoor and Triptii Dimri-starrer O Romeo had a promising start at the box office. After making the most of the Valentine’s Day weekend, the film witnessed a drop in collections over its first week. While the industry awaits the film’s exact collection on day 5 of its release, reports suggest that O Romeo raked in Rs 5 crore on Tuesday, taking its total domestic collection to Rs 39.9 crore.
O Romeo box office journey and occupancy
The Vishal Bhardwaj directorial was released on February 13 (Friday), just a day ahead of Valentine’s Day, and opened with a collection of Rs 8.5 crore. The film saw a massive 48 percent jump on Saturday, minting Rs 12.65 crore. However, despite the buzz surrounding the film, collections dipped by 28 percent on Sunday, with earnings of Rs 9 crore.
The downward trend continued on weekdays, with the film earning Rs 4.75 crore on Monday and Rs 5 crore on Tuesday. In terms of occupancy, O Romeo recorded 8.65 percent in the morning shows, 14.31 percent in the afternoon, 15.23 percent in the evening, and a relatively stronger 26.50 percent occupancy during night shows.
On the global front, the film is performing better, especially in international markets. According to Sacnilk, O Romeo’s worldwide collection stood at Rs 53.3 crore on Monday.
O Romeo beats Happy Patel, Tu Yaa Main
O Romeo is currently not facing competition from any major release. However, Adarsh Gourav and Shanaya Kapoor’s Tu Yaa Main, which was released on the same day, has been eating into its audience share. As per Sacnilk, Tu Yaa Main has managed to mint Rs 4 crore within five days of its release.
Despite the slow box office growth, O Romeo has managed to cross the lifetime box office collections of several earlier Shahid Kapoor films, including Badmaash Company (Rs 34.98 crore), Phata Poster Nikla Hero (Rs 36.37 crore), and his previous release Deva (Rs 33.90 crore).
The film has also reportedly surpassed Aamir Khan’s recent production Happy Patel, which starred and was directed by Vir Das. Happy Patel turned out to be a major box office disappointment and managed to collect only Rs 5.55 crore within its first week of theatrical run.
In the past Shahid Kapoor and Vishal Bhardwaj have collaborated for three films – Kaminey, Rangoon and Haider. O Romeo has managed to surpass Rangoon’s lifetime box office collection of Rs 39.80 crore. However, it is still to be seen whether it was surpass total worldwide collection of Kaminey (Rs 70.40 Cr) and Haider (Rs 79.20 Cr).
