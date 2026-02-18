O Romeo box office Collection day 5: Shahid Kapoor film earns Rs 40 cr, outperforms Rangoon

O Romeo box office Collection day 5: Despite receiving mixed reviews, Shahid Kapoor and Triptii Dimri-starrer O Romeo had a promising start at the box office. After making the most of the Valentine’s Day weekend, the film witnessed a drop in collections over its first week. While the industry awaits the film’s exact collection on day 5 of its release, reports suggest that O Romeo raked in Rs 5 crore on Tuesday, taking its total domestic collection to Rs 39.9 crore.

O Romeo box office journey and occupancy

The Vishal Bhardwaj directorial was released on February 13 (Friday), just a day ahead of Valentine’s Day, and opened with a collection of Rs 8.5 crore. The film saw a massive 48 percent jump on Saturday, minting Rs 12.65 crore. However, despite the buzz surrounding the film, collections dipped by 28 percent on Sunday, with earnings of Rs 9 crore.