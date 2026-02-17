O Romeo box office collection day 4: Shahid Kapoor film earns Rs 34.9 cr despite almost 50% drop, surpasses Deva earnings

O Romeo box office collection worldwide total day 4: Shahid Kapoor and Vishal Bhardwaj's fourth collaboration yet may have not surpassed the lifetime earnings of Kaminey and Haider, but it's their fastest performing outing yet.

By: Entertainment Desk
3 min readMumbaiFeb 17, 2026 11:29 AM IST
O Romeo box office collection day 4: Shahid Kapoor's film earns Rs 34.90 crore.O Romeo box office collection day 4: Shahid Kapoor's film earns Rs 34.90 crore.
Make us preferred source on Google

O Romeo box office collection day 4: Vishal Bhardwaj’s crime thriller O Romeo, starring Shahid Kapoor, has scored a decent opening weekend at the domestic box office. While it’s no patch on Shahid’s biggest hits, it’s a decent addition to the collaborations of the actor and the filmmaker, with O Romeo being their fourth outing together.

On Monday (day 4), O Romeo earned Rs 4.75 crore at the domestic box office, which was almost a 50% drop from its earnings on Sunday (day 3) at Rs 9 crore. That was, in turn, a 29% decline from its Saturday (day 2) collection of Rs 12.65 crore, its highest yet on the account of Valentine’s Day. That was a 49% jump from its opening day earnings of Rs 8.50 crore on Friday.

As per Sacnilk, the current box office collection of O Romeo in India after four days stands at Rs 34.90 crore. Shahid and Vishal’s fourth collaboration has far surpassed their previous one — Rangoon (2017), a period drama also starring Saif Ali Khan and Kangana Ranaut. That film bombed at the domestic box office, earning only Rs 20.76 crore during its lifetime of four weeks.

On the other hand, O Romeo is yet to beat Vishal and Shahid’s first two collaborations. Kaminey (2009), also starring Priyanka Chopra, earned Rs 41.30 crore by the end of its seven-week run at the domestic box office. However, it earned only Rs 17.50 crore in its first four days, slowly and surely growing in the consecutive weeks.

Arguably Shahid and Vishal’s most renowned collaboration yet, Haider (2014), concluded its six-week run at the domestic box office at Rs 55.93 crore. However, it earned only Rs 26.75 crore in its first four days. Thus, that makes O Romeo Vishal and Shahid’s fastest performing film yet. It’s also surpassed the lifetime earnings of Shahid’s last release.

With its Rs 34.90 crore four-day collection at the domestic box office, O Romeo has edged past the lifetime earnings of Rosshan Andrrews’s cop thriller Deva, which earned Rs 33.90 crore during its 19-day run last year. However, it has a long way to go before it surpasses the lifetime earnings of his 2024 romantic comedy Teri Baaton Mein Aisa Uljha Jiya (Rs 76 crore). However, it’s earned more in its first four days than the Kriti Sanon-starrer did (Rs 30.75 crore).

O Romeo has also long edged past Shahid’s 2022 sports drama Jersey, which garnered only Rs 20.85 crore at the domestic box office. However, it’s not even a patch on one of Shahid’s biggest hits yet — Sandeep Reddy Vanga’s 2019 romantic drama Kabir Singh, which amassed Rs 278.80 crore across its 10-week run.

Story continues below this ad

Also Read — When Shah Rukh Khan brought in private plane within an hour at Wasim Akram’s request for KKR players: ‘Ladke thak jayenge…’

Produced by Sajid Nadiadwala’s Nadiadwala Grandson Entertainment, O Romeo is based on a chapter from Hussain S Zaidi’s 2011 book Mafia Queens of Mumbai. It also stars Triptii Dimri, Avinash Tiwary, Nana Patekar, Tamannaah Bhatia, Vikrant Massey, Disha Patani, Farida Jalal, and Aruna Irani among others.

 

Click here to follow Screen Digital on YouTube and stay updated with the latest from the world of cinema.

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd
Latest Comment
Post Comment
Read Comments
Advertisement
Loading Taboola...
More Entertainment
Allu Arjun's '42 rules' row: After 'coordinated harassment' claim, Kaveri Baruah calls own statement 'incorrect and baseless'
Expressing regret over the statements and any misunderstanding or reputational harm they may have caused, Kaveri Baruah announced that she was withdrawing the remarks in their entirety.
Non-bailable warrant issued against Ameesha Patel in 2017 cheque bounce case; actor claims dues were settled
Ameesha Patel
Regena Cassandrra says Bollywood treated her 'in a derogatory manner' due to her South Indian identity
Regena Cassandrra further opened up about her efforts to avoid being stereotyped due to the industry's inherent sexism.
The Godfather, Apocalypse Now actor Robert Duvall dies at 95
Robert Duvall dead
Advertisement
PHOTOS
film in 2026
From Dhurandhar 2 to Pati Patni Aur Woh Do: Big-ticket films in the coming months
PHOTOS
In pics: From concept supercars to electronic SUV's: Bharat Mobility Global Expo 2025 was all about innovation
In Pics: From Concept Supercars to Electric SUVs – Innovation at Bharat Mobility Global Expo 2025
Top Stories
Loyal alliance, restless partner: Congress MP’s power-sharing demand tests DMK tie-up
Loyal alliance, restless partner: Congress MP’s power-sharing demand tests DMK tie-up
Tata, two consortia led by L&T, Bharat Forge shortlisted for making fighter jets
Tata, two consortia led by L&T, Bharat Forge shortlisted for making fighter jets
Expressing regret over the statements and any misunderstanding or reputational harm they may have caused, Kaveri Baruah announced that she was withdrawing the remarks in their entirety.
Allu Arjun's '42 rules' row: After 'coordinated harassment' claim, Kaveri Baruah calls own statement 'incorrect and baseless'
Ameesha Patel
Non-bailable warrant issued against Ameesha Patel in 2017 cheque bounce case; actor claims dues were settled
In mid-January, Punch was introduced to a group of macaques at the zoo
Abandoned at birth, this baby monkey found a 'mother' in a stuffed orangutan
The two share a hug and exchange a few words before Kishan walks off the ground
Ishan Kishan meets his doppelganger: Hanumankind sets stage on fire before batter's fireworks against Pakistan
NZ vs CAN Live Score Updates: Follow New Zealand vs Canada T20 World Cup 2026 match. (PHOTO: AP)
New Zealand vs Canada LIVE Score, T20 World Cup 2026: Canada to bat first; NZ captain Santner out after eating 'dodgy burger'
Sri Lanka opener Pathum Nissanka slammed 100 off 52, helping his team chase down 182 vs Australia. (PHOTO: AP)
Pathum Nissanka stuns Australia: Signed at a temple, delivered at T20 World Cup
To reclaim the republic, we need, first of all, a shared language and humility
To reclaim the Indian republic, we need a shared language and humility
Pakistan's Usman Tariq
Ahead of Ind vs Pak T20, revisiting debate over Usman Tariq's bowling action
Lisa Ray
Lisa Ray recalls struggling with 'chemo-induced menopause' at 37, fighting stigma, shame: 'I was completely unprepared'
India’s scale and diversity are influencing how ElevenLabs builds voice AI worldwide, shared Alex Haskell.
India will shape global AI governance, says ElevenLabs’ head of global affairs Alex Haskell
Must Read
New Zealand vs Canada LIVE Score, T20 World Cup 2026: Canada to bat first; NZ captain Santner out after eating 'dodgy burger'
NZ vs CAN Live Score Updates: Follow New Zealand vs Canada T20 World Cup 2026 match. (PHOTO: AP)
Pathum Nissanka stuns Australia: Signed at a temple, delivered at T20 World Cup
Sri Lanka opener Pathum Nissanka slammed 100 off 52, helping his team chase down 182 vs Australia. (PHOTO: AP)
Not Varun, not Kuldeep; Why Axar Patel was India's real weapon against Pakistan in T20 World Cup showdown
India's Axar Patel celebrates the wicket of Pakistan's Usman Khan during the T20 World Cup cricket match between India and Pakistan in Colombo, Sri Lanka, Sunday, Feb. 15, 2026. (AP Photo)
India will shape global AI governance, says ElevenLabs’ head of global affairs Alex Haskell
India’s scale and diversity are influencing how ElevenLabs builds voice AI worldwide, shared Alex Haskell.
AI Impact Summit 2026: Publishers seek fair compensation for use of news content in AI training
AI Impact Summit
AI Impact Summit 2026: Full guide to dates, venue, and agenda; How to register
AI Impact Summit
Lisa Ray recalls struggling with 'chemo-induced menopause' at 37, fighting stigma, shame: 'I was completely unprepared'
Lisa Ray
Advertisement
Feb 17: Latest News
Advertisement