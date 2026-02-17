O Romeo box office collection day 4: Shahid Kapoor film earns Rs 34.9 cr despite almost 50% drop, surpasses Deva earnings

O Romeo box office collection day 4: Vishal Bhardwaj’s crime thriller O Romeo, starring Shahid Kapoor, has scored a decent opening weekend at the domestic box office. While it’s no patch on Shahid’s biggest hits, it’s a decent addition to the collaborations of the actor and the filmmaker, with O Romeo being their fourth outing together.

On Monday (day 4), O Romeo earned Rs 4.75 crore at the domestic box office, which was almost a 50% drop from its earnings on Sunday (day 3) at Rs 9 crore. That was, in turn, a 29% decline from its Saturday (day 2) collection of Rs 12.65 crore, its highest yet on the account of Valentine’s Day. That was a 49% jump from its opening day earnings of Rs 8.50 crore on Friday.

As per Sacnilk, the current box office collection of O Romeo in India after four days stands at Rs 34.90 crore. Shahid and Vishal’s fourth collaboration has far surpassed their previous one — Rangoon (2017), a period drama also starring Saif Ali Khan and Kangana Ranaut. That film bombed at the domestic box office, earning only Rs 20.76 crore during its lifetime of four weeks.

On the other hand, O Romeo is yet to beat Vishal and Shahid’s first two collaborations. Kaminey (2009), also starring Priyanka Chopra, earned Rs 41.30 crore by the end of its seven-week run at the domestic box office. However, it earned only Rs 17.50 crore in its first four days, slowly and surely growing in the consecutive weeks.

Arguably Shahid and Vishal’s most renowned collaboration yet, Haider (2014), concluded its six-week run at the domestic box office at Rs 55.93 crore. However, it earned only Rs 26.75 crore in its first four days. Thus, that makes O Romeo Vishal and Shahid’s fastest performing film yet. It’s also surpassed the lifetime earnings of Shahid’s last release.

With its Rs 34.90 crore four-day collection at the domestic box office, O Romeo has edged past the lifetime earnings of Rosshan Andrrews’s cop thriller Deva, which earned Rs 33.90 crore during its 19-day run last year. However, it has a long way to go before it surpasses the lifetime earnings of his 2024 romantic comedy Teri Baaton Mein Aisa Uljha Jiya (Rs 76 crore). However, it’s earned more in its first four days than the Kriti Sanon-starrer did (Rs 30.75 crore).

O Romeo has also long edged past Shahid’s 2022 sports drama Jersey, which garnered only Rs 20.85 crore at the domestic box office. However, it’s not even a patch on one of Shahid’s biggest hits yet — Sandeep Reddy Vanga’s 2019 romantic drama Kabir Singh, which amassed Rs 278.80 crore across its 10-week run.

Produced by Sajid Nadiadwala’s Nadiadwala Grandson Entertainment, O Romeo is based on a chapter from Hussain S Zaidi’s 2011 book Mafia Queens of Mumbai. It also stars Triptii Dimri, Avinash Tiwary, Nana Patekar, Tamannaah Bhatia, Vikrant Massey, Disha Patani, Farida Jalal, and Aruna Irani among others.