O Romeo box office collection day 3: Shahid Kapoor’s film drops on Sunday as it registers Rs 30.1 cr opening weekend; outperforms Teri Baaton Mein Aisa Uljha Jiya

O Romeo box office collection worldwide total day 3: Shahid Kapoor and Triptii Dimri's romantic-action thriller sees a drop on Sunday, collects Rs 30.15 crores net in India.

By: Entertainment Desk
3 min readMumbaiUpdated: Feb 16, 2026 09:28 AM IST
Shahid Kapoor starre O Romeo box office collectionShahid Kapoor starre O Romeo box office collection day 3 (Photo: YouTube Screengrab)
Make us preferred source on Google

O Romeo box office collection day 3: Shahid Kapoor and Triptii Dimri’s romantic-action-thriller O Romeo released on February 13, to coincide with Valentine’s Day. While the Vishal Bharadwaj directorial opened to decent numbers, as per the latest updates from the industry tracker Sacnilk, O Romeo’s domestic box office collection dropped on Sunday. On Friday (day 1), the film collected Rs 8.5 crore, and on Saturday, its collection jumped 48.82 percent to Rs 12.65 crore. Unfortunately, on Sunday, O Romeo returned to making single digits. The film earned Rs 9 crores on its day 3, closing its opening weekend at Rs 30.15 crores.

O Romeo performs better than Shahid Kapoor’s Teri Baaton Mein Aisa Uljha Jiya

While O Romeo is seeing a mixed response, its opening weekend collection is better than Shahid’s last two releases – Deva and Teri Baaton Mein Aisa Uljha Jiya. Deva, which was released in 2025, had earned Rs 19.15 crores on its opening weekend. Teri Baaton Mein Aisa Uljha Jiya, which was released in 2024, collected Rs 27.1 crore on its opening weekend.

Also Read: ‘Bollywood is not making good films’: Shahid Kapoor says the trend of ‘manufactured’ marketing is hampering cinema

Interestingly, O Romeo has already become the fourth-highest all-time grosser for Triptii Dimri, leaving her last film Dhadak 2 behind. O Romeo’s box office collection is also three times less than Border 2’s opening weekend. On its first Sunday, Border 2 had raked in a total net India collection of Rs 121 crores. Shahid and Triptii’s film, however, has done exceedingly well compared to Shanaya Kapoor and Adarsh Gourav’s Tu Yaa Main, which also released alongside O Romeo.

O Romeo has more than 4600 shows running all over India

According to Sacnilk, overseas, O Romeo has earned Rs 5 crores in two days. Back in India, the overall occupancy on Sunday was 18.96 percent, with afternoon shows seeing a surge in footfalls. With a total of 4699 shows running all over India, O Romeo had the highest occupancy of 26.75 percent in Chennai, where 64 shows were running. With 165 shows, Jaipur had the second-highest occupancy of 25.50 percent on Sunday. In Mumbai, occupancy for O Romeo was 21.25 percent with 780 shows, while in Delhi-NCR it was 18.25 percent with 1171 shows.

Also Read | Vishal Bhardwaj reveals why he didn’t work with Nana Patekar despite knowing him for over two decades: ‘Everyone is very scared of him’

Reportedly, ratings and reviews for O Romeo have been disabled on the ticket booking platform Book My Show following a court order. The film is directed by Vishal Bhardwaj and produced by Nadiadwala Grandson Entertainment. Other than Shahid Kapoor and Triptii Dimri, O Romeo also stars Nana Patekar, Avinash Tiwary, and Farida Jalal in important roles. Tamannaah Bhatia, Vikrant Massey, and Disha Patani also make special appearances in the film.

Click here to follow Screen Digital on YouTube and stay updated with the latest from the world of cinema.

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd
Latest Comment
Post Comment
Read Comments
Advertisement
Loading Taboola...
More Entertainment
Exclusive | Shah Rukh Khan says his kids are 'my biggest critics': 'My family is my North Star who keep me grounded'
Shah Rukh Khan with his family -- Suhana Khan, Aryan Khan, AbRam Khan, and Gauri Khan -- at the premiere of The Ba***ds of Bollywood.
Randhir Kapoor joked about asking Kareena Kapoor-Karisma to adopt him after leaving them, wife Babita to fend for themselves
kareena karisma babita randhir Kapoor
Priyanka Chopra recalls waiting 15 hours on Hollywood set; was 'dealing with a lot in India': 'I was just trying to survive'
Priyanka Chopra
Anil Kapoor turned down offer to join a political party after Nayak's release
Anil Kapoor reveals he was offered to join a political party after doing Nayak.
Advertisement
PHOTOS
film in 2026
From Dhurandhar 2 to Pati Patni Aur Woh Do: Big-ticket films in the coming months
PHOTOS
In pics: From concept supercars to electronic SUV's: Bharat Mobility Global Expo 2025 was all about innovation
In Pics: From Concept Supercars to Electric SUVs – Innovation at Bharat Mobility Global Expo 2025
Top Stories
India vs Pakistan is the biggest rivalry in cricket, they say. Except it hasn't been a rivalry for years now. And Sunday night showed why. (AP Photo)
Pakistan left with no answers as once-great rivalry with India becomes one-sided debacle
MBA student said she’ll return home after birthday party. 4 days later, her father identified her body by her socks in a locked flat
MBA student said she’ll return home after birthday party. This is what her father found out 4 days later
Shah Rukh Khan with his family -- Suhana Khan, Aryan Khan, AbRam Khan, and Gauri Khan -- at the premiere of The Ba***ds of Bollywood.
Exclusive | Shah Rukh Khan says his kids are 'my biggest critics': 'My family is my North Star who keep me grounded'
kareena karisma babita randhir Kapoor
Randhir Kapoor joked about asking Kareena Kapoor-Karisma to adopt him after leaving them, wife Babita to fend for themselves
Despite the noise, Rohit Kumar was determined and won hearts with his simple science lessons
He failed Class 10th, now his Rs 125 'rooftop classroom' has caught the eye of Sridhar Vembu
Bryan Johnson announced that he would log off social platforms for 36 hours and urged others to try the same
Bryan Johnson is quitting social media for 36 hours; he wants you to join him too
India vs Pakistan T20 world Cup
T20 World Cup: India has mastered the art of winning T20 matches
India vs Pakistan is the biggest rivalry in cricket, they say. Except it hasn't been a rivalry for years now. And Sunday night showed why. (AP Photo)
ICC T20 World Cup: Pakistan left with no answers as once-great rivalry with India becomes one-sided debacle
On building public AI, governments must be tactical but remain flexible
On building and funding public AI, governments must be tactical, but remain flexible
Pakistan's Usman Tariq
Ahead of Ind vs Pak T20, revisiting debate over Usman Tariq's bowling action
Helen
‘My body loves it’: Helen opens up about fitness, focus, and walking tall at 87
AI Impact Summit
India AI Impact Summit 2026 LIVE Updates: Global AI meet to begin in New Delhi today
Must Read
T20 World Cup: India has mastered the art of winning T20 matches
India vs Pakistan T20 world Cup
ICC T20 World Cup: Pakistan left with no answers as once-great rivalry with India becomes one-sided debacle
India vs Pakistan is the biggest rivalry in cricket, they say. Except it hasn't been a rivalry for years now. And Sunday night showed why. (AP Photo)
Jasprit Bumrah masterclass in Colombo: the fast bowler Pakistan wishes they had produced
But great fast bowlers take the surface out of the equation. Like Bumrah. (AP Photo)
India AI Impact Summit 2026 LIVE Updates: Global AI meet to begin in New Delhi today
AI Impact Summit
AI Impact Summit 2026: Full guide to dates, venue, and agenda; How to register
AI Impact Summit
Meta plans to upgrade AI glasses with facial recognition in major policy shift: Report
Meta’s Ray-Ban smart glasses, powered by Qualcomm’s Snapdragon AR1 chip, hint at a future where wearables play a central role in how we interact with AI. (Image: Anuj Bhatia/The Indian Express)
‘My body loves it’: Helen opens up about fitness, focus, and walking tall at 87
Helen
Advertisement
Feb 16: Latest News
Advertisement