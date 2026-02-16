Click here to follow Screen Digital on YouTube and stay updated with the latest from the world of cinema.
O Romeo box office collection day 3: Shahid Kapoor’s film drops on Sunday as it registers Rs 30.1 cr opening weekend; outperforms Teri Baaton Mein Aisa Uljha Jiya
O Romeo box office collection worldwide total day 3: Shahid Kapoor and Triptii Dimri's romantic-action thriller sees a drop on Sunday, collects Rs 30.15 crores net in India.
O Romeo box office collection day 3: Shahid Kapoor and Triptii Dimri’s romantic-action-thriller O Romeo released on February 13, to coincide with Valentine’s Day. While the Vishal Bharadwaj directorial opened to decent numbers, as per the latest updates from the industry tracker Sacnilk, O Romeo’s domestic box office collection dropped on Sunday. On Friday (day 1), the film collected Rs 8.5 crore, and on Saturday, its collection jumped 48.82 percent to Rs 12.65 crore. Unfortunately, on Sunday, O Romeo returned to making single digits. The film earned Rs 9 crores on its day 3, closing its opening weekend at Rs 30.15 crores.
O Romeo performs better than Shahid Kapoor’s Teri Baaton Mein Aisa Uljha Jiya
While O Romeo is seeing a mixed response, its opening weekend collection is better than Shahid’s last two releases – Deva and Teri Baaton Mein Aisa Uljha Jiya. Deva, which was released in 2025, had earned Rs 19.15 crores on its opening weekend. Teri Baaton Mein Aisa Uljha Jiya, which was released in 2024, collected Rs 27.1 crore on its opening weekend.
Also Read: ‘Bollywood is not making good films’: Shahid Kapoor says the trend of ‘manufactured’ marketing is hampering cinema
Interestingly, O Romeo has already become the fourth-highest all-time grosser for Triptii Dimri, leaving her last film Dhadak 2 behind. O Romeo’s box office collection is also three times less than Border 2’s opening weekend. On its first Sunday, Border 2 had raked in a total net India collection of Rs 121 crores. Shahid and Triptii’s film, however, has done exceedingly well compared to Shanaya Kapoor and Adarsh Gourav’s Tu Yaa Main, which also released alongside O Romeo.
O Romeo has more than 4600 shows running all over India
According to Sacnilk, overseas, O Romeo has earned Rs 5 crores in two days. Back in India, the overall occupancy on Sunday was 18.96 percent, with afternoon shows seeing a surge in footfalls. With a total of 4699 shows running all over India, O Romeo had the highest occupancy of 26.75 percent in Chennai, where 64 shows were running. With 165 shows, Jaipur had the second-highest occupancy of 25.50 percent on Sunday. In Mumbai, occupancy for O Romeo was 21.25 percent with 780 shows, while in Delhi-NCR it was 18.25 percent with 1171 shows.
Reportedly, ratings and reviews for O Romeo have been disabled on the ticket booking platform Book My Show following a court order. The film is directed by Vishal Bhardwaj and produced by Nadiadwala Grandson Entertainment. Other than Shahid Kapoor and Triptii Dimri, O Romeo also stars Nana Patekar, Avinash Tiwary, and Farida Jalal in important roles. Tamannaah Bhatia, Vikrant Massey, and Disha Patani also make special appearances in the film.
