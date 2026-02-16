O Romeo box office collection day 3: Shahid Kapoor’s film drops on Sunday as it registers Rs 30.1 cr opening weekend; outperforms Teri Baaton Mein Aisa Uljha Jiya

O Romeo box office collection day 3: Shahid Kapoor and Triptii Dimri’s romantic-action-thriller O Romeo released on February 13, to coincide with Valentine’s Day. While the Vishal Bharadwaj directorial opened to decent numbers, as per the latest updates from the industry tracker Sacnilk, O Romeo’s domestic box office collection dropped on Sunday. On Friday (day 1), the film collected Rs 8.5 crore, and on Saturday, its collection jumped 48.82 percent to Rs 12.65 crore. Unfortunately, on Sunday, O Romeo returned to making single digits. The film earned Rs 9 crores on its day 3, closing its opening weekend at Rs 30.15 crores.

O Romeo performs better than Shahid Kapoor’s Teri Baaton Mein Aisa Uljha Jiya

While O Romeo is seeing a mixed response, its opening weekend collection is better than Shahid’s last two releases – Deva and Teri Baaton Mein Aisa Uljha Jiya. Deva, which was released in 2025, had earned Rs 19.15 crores on its opening weekend. Teri Baaton Mein Aisa Uljha Jiya, which was released in 2024, collected Rs 27.1 crore on its opening weekend.