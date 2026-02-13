O Romeo Box Office Collection Day 1 early report: Shahid Kapoor-Vishal Bhardwaj film starts slow, to surpass Haider day 1 earning

O’Romeo box office collection day 1 early report: After much anticipation, Shahid Kapoor’s O’Romeo finally hit theatres this week. The film generated significant buzz, largely due to the reunion of Shahid with filmmaker Vishal Bhardwaj. The duo had previously delivered critically acclaimed films like Kaminey and Haider. However, early signs suggest that the magic may not have quite translated at the box office this time.

According to Sacnilk, O’Romeo earned Rs 4.81 crore India net by 7 PM on its opening day. The film recorded an overall occupancy of 10.40% across 4,747 shows. Reportedly mounted on a budget of Rs 125 crore, the film has a long road ahead to recover costs and reach the break-even mark.

Shahid-Vishal Bharadwaj past collaborations

The Shahid–Vishal partnership has historically opened stronger except Rangoon. Kaminey, made on a budget of Rs 33 crore, opened at Rs 4.21 crore in 2009 and went on to collect Rs 70.40 crore. Meanwhile, Haider (2014), produced on a Rs 45 crore budget, opened at Rs 6.02 crore and eventually earned Rs 79.20 crore worldwide. Both commercially successful, and critically acclaimed.

Meanwhile, Rangoon (2017), starring Kangana Ranaut and Shahid Kapoor, remains their only film together that failed at the box office. The period drama opened at Rs 5 crore and went on to collect Rs 39.80 crore overall, falling short of expectations against its reported Rs 60 crore budget.

Shahid Kapoor’s recent box office track record

Shahid’s last theatrical release, Deva (2025), opened at Rs 5.5 crore. Though it saw some growth over the weekend, it closed with a lifetime collection of Rs 55.8 crore against a reported Rs 50 crore budget.

In the seven years following Kabir Singh (2019), Shahid has delivered only one clear hit — Teri Baaton Mein Aisa Uljha Jiya (2024). The romantic comedy opened at Rs 6.7 crore and grossed Rs 128.50 crore worldwide, reportedly made on a Rs 75 crore budget.

Shahid’s highest-opener vs highest-grossing film

Kabir Singh remains Shahid’s highest opener to date, collecting Rs 20.21 crore on Day 1 and Rs 70 crore over its first weekend in India. The Sandeep Reddy Vanga directorial went on to earn Rs 377 crore worldwide. However, his post-pandemic release Jersey underperformed at the box office.

Meanwhile, Padmaavat remains Shahid Kapoor’s highest-grossing film to date. The period drama opened at Rs 19 crore in India and went on to collect a massive Rs 588 crore worldwide.

O’Romeo–produced by Sajid Nadiadwala–also features Triptii Dimri, Nana Patekar, Avinash Tiwary, and Vikrant Massey in key roles.

All eyes are now on the weekend numbers to see whether the film picks up momentum or meets the same fate as Rangoon which would level the hit-flop ratio for the Shahid Kapoor–Vishal Bhardwaj duo. Notably, Vishal Bhardwaj has not delivered a theatrical hit since Haider, making the box office performance of his latest collaboration even more crucial.