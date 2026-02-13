O Romeo Box Office Collection Day 1 early report: Shahid Kapoor-Vishal Bhardwaj film starts slow, to surpass Haider day 1 earning

O Romeo Box Office Collection Day 1 early report: The Shahid–Vishal partnership has historically opened stronger. Kaminey, made on a budget of Rs 33 crore, earned Rs 70 crore. Meanwhile, Haider earned Rs 79 crore.

By: Entertainment Desk
3 min readNew DelhiUpdated: Feb 13, 2026 07:53 PM IST
Shahid Kapoor in O Romeo.Shahid Kapoor box office day 1 early report.
Make us preferred source on Google

O’Romeo box office collection day 1 early report: After much anticipation, Shahid Kapoor’s O’Romeo finally hit theatres this week. The film generated significant buzz, largely due to the reunion of Shahid with filmmaker Vishal Bhardwaj. The duo had previously delivered critically acclaimed films like Kaminey and Haider. However, early signs suggest that the magic may not have quite translated at the box office this time.

According to Sacnilk, O’Romeo earned Rs 4.81 crore India net by 7 PM on its opening day. The film recorded an overall occupancy of 10.40% across 4,747 shows. Reportedly mounted on a budget of Rs 125 crore, the film has a long road ahead to recover costs and reach the break-even mark.

Shahid-Vishal Bharadwaj past collaborations

The Shahid–Vishal partnership has historically opened stronger except Rangoon. Kaminey, made on a budget of Rs 33 crore, opened at Rs 4.21 crore in 2009 and went on to collect Rs 70.40 crore. Meanwhile, Haider (2014), produced on a Rs 45 crore budget, opened at Rs 6.02 crore and eventually earned Rs 79.20 crore worldwide. Both commercially successful, and critically acclaimed.

Meanwhile, Rangoon (2017), starring Kangana Ranaut and Shahid Kapoor, remains their only film together that failed at the box office. The period drama opened at Rs 5 crore and went on to collect Rs 39.80 crore overall, falling short of expectations against its reported Rs 60 crore budget.

Shahid Kapoor’s recent box office track record

Shahid’s last theatrical release, Deva (2025), opened at Rs 5.5 crore. Though it saw some growth over the weekend, it closed with a lifetime collection of Rs 55.8 crore against a reported Rs 50 crore budget.

ALSO READ | Anupam Mittal calls stubborn Shark Tank India 5 pitcher ‘khula saand’, Varun Alagh says he won’t be able to get married 

In the seven years following Kabir Singh (2019), Shahid has delivered only one clear hit — Teri Baaton Mein Aisa Uljha Jiya (2024). The romantic comedy opened at Rs 6.7 crore and grossed Rs 128.50 crore worldwide, reportedly made on a Rs 75 crore budget.

Story continues below this ad

Shahid’s highest-opener vs highest-grossing film

Kabir Singh remains Shahid’s highest opener to date, collecting Rs 20.21 crore on Day 1 and Rs 70 crore over its first weekend in India. The Sandeep Reddy Vanga directorial went on to earn Rs 377 crore worldwide. However, his post-pandemic release Jersey underperformed at the box office.

Meanwhile, Padmaavat remains Shahid Kapoor’s highest-grossing film to date. The period drama opened at Rs 19 crore in India and went on to collect a massive Rs 588 crore worldwide.

O’Romeo–produced by Sajid Nadiadwala–also features Triptii Dimri, Nana Patekar, Avinash Tiwary, and Vikrant Massey in key roles.

All eyes are now on the weekend numbers to see whether the film picks up momentum or meets the same fate as Rangoon which would level the hit-flop ratio for the Shahid Kapoor–Vishal Bhardwaj duo. Notably, Vishal Bhardwaj has not delivered a theatrical hit since Haider, making the box office performance of his latest collaboration even more crucial.

Click here to follow Screen Digital on YouTube and stay updated with the latest from the world of cinema.

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd
Latest Comment
Post Comment
Read Comments
Advertisement
Loading Taboola...
More Entertainment
O Romeo movie review: Shahid Kapoor-Triptii Dimri film is high on style and swag, low on substance
O Romeo movie review
Anupam Mittal calls stubborn Shark Tank India 5 pitcher 'khula saand', Varun Alagh says he won't be able to get married  
Anupam Mittal on Shark Tank India
Rajpal Yadav's second wife Radha opened up on Bollywood support for actor; he once called her his 'backbone'
Rajpal Yadav with wife Radha Yadav
Fans call out Yuzvendra Chahal for 'milking' divorce with Dhanashree, new 'sugar daddy' video sparks controversy
Fans call out Yuzvendra Chahal for 'milking' his divorce with Dhanashree in new ad campaign
Advertisement
PHOTOS
film in 2026
From Dhurandhar 2 to Pati Patni Aur Woh Do: Big-ticket films in the coming months
PHOTOS
In pics: From concept supercars to electronic SUV's: Bharat Mobility Global Expo 2025 was all about innovation
In Pics: From Concept Supercars to Electric SUVs Innovation at Bharat Mobility Global Expo 2025
Top Stories
Tarique Rahman, Khaleda Zia, Bangladesh elections 2026,
Son of Bangladesh's former rulers set to be new PM as BNP sweeps polls
m k stalin
Rs 5,000 before sunrise: Stalin makes early morning move to rewrite TN’s election script
O Romeo movie review
O Romeo movie review: Shahid Kapoor-Triptii Dimri film is high on style and swag, low on substance
Anupam Mittal on Shark Tank India
Anupam Mittal calls stubborn Shark Tank India 5 pitcher 'khula saand', Varun Alagh says he won't be able to get married  
Kerala elderly woman refuse to allow scooter on footpath
Elderly woman in Kerala’s Kozhikode wins internet after refusing to allow scooter on footpath; video goes viral
Leopard Black Panther drinking drinking together in Karnataka's Bhadra Reserve
'Zero AI intervention’: Stunning video of a black panther and leopard drinking together in Karnataka's Bhadra Reserve goes viral
Pakistan
Pakistan spinners vs India: Why Ajantha Mendis backs Abrar Ahmed and Saim Ayub at Premadasa
Muzarabani
Blessing Muzarabani, the boy who bowled without a shoe, knocked over Australia at T20 World Cup
India-US deal could have been a moment missed. It is a moment seized
As world adjusts to US power politics, India’s task is to secure market access, investment
The inscription cited in the research on Tamil in Egypt.
How Tamil, Sanskrit and Prakrit names ended up on the walls of Egyptian Pharaohs’ tombs
fire
These animals aren't afraid of fire
India’s health AI startup Krigat celebrates after winning the Supernova AI MEA 2026 overall champion title in Cairo, taking home a $10,000 equity-free cash prize.
India's computer vision health startup Krigat wins Supernova AI MEA in Cairo
Must Read
Pakistan spinners vs India: Why Ajantha Mendis backs Abrar Ahmed and Saim Ayub at Premadasa
Pakistan
Blessing Muzarabani, the boy who bowled without a shoe, knocked over Australia at T20 World Cup
Muzarabani
What awaits India and Pakistan at RPS: Slow and spin-friendly pitch, difficult to hit through the line, a splash of rain
India
India's computer vision health startup Krigat wins Supernova AI MEA in Cairo
India’s health AI startup Krigat celebrates after winning the Supernova AI MEA 2026 overall champion title in Cairo, taking home a $10,000 equity-free cash prize.
Sony State of Play February 2026: every game announced and revealed
The showcase featured brand-new titles, long-awaited sequels, surprise remasters and fresh trailers for some of the industry’s most anticipated games. (Image: Playstation)
‘Digital trade has not kept pace with technology’: Business Software Alliance CEO Victoria Espinel
Victoria Espinel
These animals aren't afraid of fire
fire
Advertisement
Feb 13: Latest News
Advertisement