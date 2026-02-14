O’Romeo box office collection Day 1: Shahid Kapoor’s film trails behind Tere Ishk Mein, fails to hit double-digit mark, earns Rs 8.25 cr

O’Romeo box office collection Day 1: Shahid Kapoor and Vishal Bhardwaj have reunited for their fourth collaboration, this time for a violent romantic drama set against the backdrop of Mumbai’s underworld. Titled O’Romeo, co-starring, Triptii Dimri, the film hit theatres this Friday amid considerable anticipation. Given the duo’s creative history and the intrigue surrounding the project, expectations were high. However, the opening day numbers suggest a rather modest start at the box office. According to trade tracker Sacnilk, O’Romeo earned approximately Rs 8.25 crore net on its first day, as per industry tracker Sacnilk. While the figure is not underwhelming by absolute standards, but it indeed fell short of entering double digits.

The film recorded an overall Hindi occupancy of 14.86% on Day 1. Morning shows opened at 8.63%, improving to 12.17% in the afternoon. Evening shows registered 13.66%, before witnessing notable growth at night with 24.97%. Despite the upward trend in later shows, the overall occupancy remained moderate. Playing over 4,800 shows nationwide, the film recorded a 14.25% occupancy in Delhi-NCR, where it had the highest number of shows (1,220). Mumbai followed with a stronger 19% occupancy across 808 shows, suggesting relatively better traction in metropolitan centres.

That said, O’Romeo has outperformed several of Shahid Kapoor’s recent releases. His previous film Deva had opened at Rs 5.5 crore around the same period last year. Similarly, his last Valentine’s release Teri Baaton Mein Aisa Uljha debuted with Rs 6.7 crore, while the sports drama Jersey, his lowest post-pandemic opener, had earned Rs 3.2 crore on Day 1. However, the film’s opening remains significantly below Shahid’s highest-grossing film to date, Kabir Singh, which had stormed the box office with Rs 20.21 crore on its opening day.

When compared to previous Shahid–Vishal Bhardwaj collaborations, O’Romeo has registered the strongest Day 1 performance. Rangoon opened at Rs 5.1 crore, Haider at Rs 6.02 crore, and Kaminey at Rs 4.21 crore. In that context, this also marks Vishal Bhardwaj’s highest opening day collection of his career. The film has also fared better than some recent releases featuring Triptii Dimri, including Dhadak 2 (Rs 3.5 crore) and Vicky Vidya Ka Woh Wala Video (Rs 5.5 crore).

However, it has trailed behind last year’s surprise violent romantic successes, like Ek Deewane Ki Deewaniyat which had opened at Rs 9 crore, while Tere Ishk Mein had delivered a strong Rs 15.25 crore on Day 1. Another major point of concern is the film’s mixed critical reception. So, with a modest start and divided reviews, the coming weekend will be crucial.