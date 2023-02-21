scorecardresearch
Tuesday, Feb 21, 2023
Kajol’s daughter Nysa Devgn struggles to speak in Hindi at an event for underprivileged students, watch video

Ajay Devgn and Kajol's daughter Nysa Devgn opted for a bindi and an ethnic outfit as she stepped out to attend an event for underprivileged students.

nysaNysa Dvgn was spotted in the city. (Photo: Varinder Chawla)

Actors Ajay Devgn and Kajol’s daughter Nysa Devgn often makes headlines for her vacation and party pictures. The star kid, who already has a dedicated fanbase on social media, was seen in a different light on Monday, when she stepped out in traditional attire to support a noble cause. 

Nysa recently attended an event for underprivileged students in rural Ahmednagar. According to reports, Ajay’s NY Foundation has tied up with an organisation which is active in over 200 villages across India. Nysa inaugurated the digital libraries, and distributed books and sports kits to the students. In pictures doing the rounds on the internet, Nysa was seen in a yellow salwaar and a bindi. She interacted with the kids and also clicked pictures with them. 

The star kid also spoke about the importance of education and reading books. However, Nysa was seen struggling to find the right words as she gave the speech in Hindi. She said, “Mujhe padhna bohot bohot pasand hai. Main har din 2-3 kitab padti thi. Aap kabhi padna bandh mat karo (I love to read. I used to read 2-3 books everyday. You also don’t stop reading).”

Nysa is still pursuing her higher education in Switzerland. Talking about her career plans, Ajay said in an interview with Film Companion, “I don’t know if she wants to come into this line. To this moment she has shown disinterest. Anything can change anytime with children. She is abroad, she is studying right now.”

