Kajol’s daughter Nysa Devgn struggles to speak in Hindi at an event for underprivileged students, watch video

Actors Ajay Devgn and Kajol’s daughter Nysa Devgn often makes headlines for her vacation and party pictures. The star kid, who already has a dedicated fanbase on social media, was seen in a different light on Monday, when she stepped out in traditional attire to support a noble cause.

Nysa recently attended an event for underprivileged students in rural Ahmednagar. According to reports, Ajay’s NY Foundation has tied up with an organisation which is active in over 200 villages across India. Nysa inaugurated the digital libraries, and distributed books and sports kits to the students. In pictures doing the rounds on the internet, Nysa was seen in a yellow salwaar and a bindi. She interacted with the kids and also clicked pictures with them.

#NysaDevgn took the initiative to open digital libraries, distribute books and sports kits to the students.👏 Ajay sir aaj bahut proud feel kiye honge🙂🙌#NyFoundation #AjayDevgn pic.twitter.com/IDuFOaUr0f — sσнαη⚡ (@TheSohan1) February 20, 2023

The little speech of nysa devgan about importance of Education pic.twitter.com/MBvX06EZh3 — kamal shekhar (@kamalshekhar3) February 20, 2023

The star kid also spoke about the importance of education and reading books. However, Nysa was seen struggling to find the right words as she gave the speech in Hindi. She said, “Mujhe padhna bohot bohot pasand hai. Main har din 2-3 kitab padti thi. Aap kabhi padna bandh mat karo (I love to read. I used to read 2-3 books everyday. You also don’t stop reading).”

Nysa is still pursuing her higher education in Switzerland. Talking about her career plans, Ajay said in an interview with Film Companion, “I don’t know if she wants to come into this line. To this moment she has shown disinterest. Anything can change anytime with children. She is abroad, she is studying right now.”