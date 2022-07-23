Nysa Devgn is living her best life as she parties all night in Spain and Greece. Watch videos here

Actors Ajay Devgn and Kajol’s daughter, Nysa Devgan, is having the time of her life on a sprawling Europe vacation. Several pictures and videos of her adventures have already been shared online. In a new video, Nysa is seen grooving to the song “Macarena” with her friends in Greece. The star-kid was spotted enjoying the beach, sporting a blue and white evening dress.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Nysa Devgan (@nyasa_devgan)

In another video shared by her close friend Orhan Awatramani, Nysa is seen enjoying a sunset dinner on the beaches of Mykonos. Nysa looks at the camera and then looks away at the beautiful beach. Orhan wrote, “Not us living our best life?”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Nysa Devgan (@nyasa_devgan)

The 19-year-old is currently holidaying in Ibiza, Spain. Orhan took to his Instagram stories and posted a picture with Nysa from a nightclub in Ibiza. Nysa was seen wearing a solid-pink bodycon dress.

Earlier, Nysa was vacationing in Amsterdam with Janhvi Kapoor and Varun Dhawan. Prior to that, she also made a trip to London. Nysa Devgan is the eldest daughter of Bollywood actors Ajay Devgan and Kajol. She is currently pursuing International Hospitality at the Glion Institute of Higher Education in Switzerland.

In an interview with Film Companion, Ajay had opened up about his daughter venturing into Bollywood. He said, “I don’t know if she wants to come into this line. To this moment she has shown disinterest. Anything can change anytime with children. She is abroad, she is studying right now.”