Nysa Devgn looks glamorous in red lehenga in latest photoshoot, fans say she looks exactly like Kajol

Nysa Devgn, the daughter of actors Ajay Devgn and Kajol, took the internet by storm when her stylist shared new photos of the celebrity, dressed in a red saree. In the photos, Nysa poses and smiles for the camera, in a red blouse and lehenga. On social media, fans discussed that she looks exactly like Kajol and have already begun speculating about her supposed debut.

One fan wrote, “So much like kajol.. stunning girl…” Another added, “She’s on fire, just like her mother.” Others called her ‘gorgeous’.

Nysa Devgn, the elder daughter of Ajay Devgn and Kajol, often makes headlines for her numerous parties with Aryan Khan, Suhana Khan and Ananya Panday. She has a strong fanbase on social media, and there’s much hope that she would join films just like her parents before her. Ajay Devgn had once addressed the subject saying, “I don’t know if she wants to come into this line. To this moment she has shown disinterest. Anything can change anytime with children. She is abroad, she is studying right now.”

Recently, Nysa attended an event for underprivileged students in rural Ahmednagar. Nysa inaugurated the digital libraries, and distributed books and sports kits to the students. She also also spoke about the importance of education and reading books. She said, “Mujhe padhna bohot bohot pasand hai. Main har din 2-3 kitab padti thi. Aap kabhi padna bandh mat karo (I love to read. I used to read 2-3 books everyday. You also don’t stop reading).” Nysa is still pursuing her higher education in Switzerland. She also has a younger brother named Yug.