Nysa Devgn jets off to Dubai with friends to ring in 2023, Orry shares glimpses from their glamorous party. See photos

Ajay Devgn and Kajol’s daughter Nysa Devgn is off to Dubai to ring in the New Year with her friends. The young diva and her friend Orhan Awatramani aka Orry took to social media to share photos from their journey and a party they attended in the city.

Nysa and Orry flew from Mumbai to Dubai on Friday and shared photos from the flight.

Nysa and Orry along with Tania Shroff, who is a model by profession, were partying at a beach resort in Dubai.

Nysa’s mother Kajol recently spoke about how Nysa faces social media trolls. “I feel trolling has become a very strange part of social media. It has become 75 percent. If you are trolled, you are noticed. If you are trolled, you are famous. It’s like you are not famous till you are trolled,” Kajol told ETimes.

She added that she often tells Nysa to focus on the positives. “Voh same cheez main use bhi samjhati hun. Agar ek insaan aapko bol raha hai ki yeh kharab hai, toh usme se 10,000 log hain jo sochte hain ki you are the most beautiful girl in the world (I tell her the same thing. If one person is telling you that something is bad, there are 10,000 people who think you are the most beautiful girl in the world). And most important of all what do you see in the mirror?”