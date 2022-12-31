scorecardresearch
Saturday, Dec 31, 2022

Nysa Devgn jets off to Dubai with friends to ring in 2023, Orry shares glimpses from their glamorous party. See photos

Ajay Devgn and Kajol's daughter Nysa Devgn, who studies at a university in Singapore, is ringing in her new year with her friends in Dubai.

Nysa Devgn- OrryNysa Devgn flies off to Dubai with her friend Orry for New Year celebrations. (Photos: Orry/ Instagram)
Listen to this article
Nysa Devgn jets off to Dubai with friends to ring in 2023, Orry shares glimpses from their glamorous party. See photos
x
00:00
1x 1.5x 1.8x

Ajay Devgn and Kajol’s daughter Nysa Devgn is off to Dubai to ring in the New Year with her friends. The young diva and her friend Orhan Awatramani aka Orry took to social media to share photos from their journey and a party they attended in the city.

Nysa and Orry flew from Mumbai to Dubai on Friday and shared photos from the flight.

Nysa Devgn- Orry- Orhan Awatramani Orry has shared pictures with Nysa Devgn from their flight together. (Orry/ Instagram)

Nysa and Orry along with Tania Shroff, who is a model by profession, were partying at a beach resort in Dubai.

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by nysa_devgan (@nyasa_devgan_)

 

Nysa Devgn- Orry Nysa Devgn with her friends in Dubai. (Photo: Orry/ Instagram)

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by nysa_devgan (@nyasa_devgan_)

 

Nysa Devgn- Orry- Tanya Shroff Nysa Devgn with Orry and Tanya Shroff. (Photo: Orry/ Instagram)

Nysa’s mother Kajol recently spoke about how Nysa faces social media trolls. “I feel trolling has become a very strange part of social media. It has become 75 percent. If you are trolled, you are noticed. If you are trolled, you are famous. It’s like you are not famous till you are trolled,” Kajol told ETimes.

Subscriber Only Stories
View All
Horoscope 2023: Find out what’s in store for you in the new year
Horoscope 2023: Find out what’s in store for you in the new year
One-three year deposits see at least 1% interest rate hike
One-three year deposits see at least 1% interest rate hike
Demand for private jets soared during pandemic, now on way down
Demand for private jets soared during pandemic, now on way down
Govt spent Rs 13,000 cr on cleaning Ganga since 2014, UP got highest outl...
Govt spent Rs 13,000 cr on cleaning Ganga since 2014, UP got highest outl...

She added that she often tells Nysa to focus on the positives. “Voh same cheez main use bhi samjhati hun. Agar ek insaan aapko bol raha hai ki yeh kharab hai, toh usme se 10,000 log hain jo sochte hain ki you are the most beautiful girl in the world (I tell her the same thing. If one person is telling you that something is bad, there are 10,000 people who think you are the most beautiful girl in the world). And most important of all what do you see in the mirror?”

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd
First published on: 31-12-2022 at 11:34 IST
Next Story

Tripura Minister and IPFT supremo NC Debbarma hospitalised after brain stroke

New Year Sale | Extra 25% off on Indian Express All-Access subscription package
Buy Now
Latest Comment
Post Comment
Read Comments
Advertisement

ie-banner

ie-banner

ie-banner

More Entertainment
Advertisement

Photos

Anant Ambani's engagement bash
Janhvi Kapoor poses with rumoured beau, Salman Khan all smiles in inside photos from Anant Ambani’s engagement bash
Best of Express
Advertisement
Must Read
Dec 31: Latest News
Advertisement
close