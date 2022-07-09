Nysa Devgan dines with Janhvi Kapoor, Varun Dhawan in Amsterdam. See photos

Actors Varun Dhawan and Janhvi Kapoor, who were in Amsterdam recently for the shoot of their film Bawaal, were joined by Kajol and Ajay Devgn’s daughter Nysa Devgan for lunch. Nysa has been vacationing in Amsterdam with a bunch of her other friends.

A photo from their lunch outing surfaced on social media. It featured Nysa sitting beside Varun. The actor’s wife Natasha Dalal was also a part of the group picture, along with Janhvi and her close friend Orhan Awatramani.

Orhan also posted a few other pictures of Nysa and Janhvi sightseeing around Amsterdam. In one of the pictures, the two struck a pose for the camera. For their outing, Janhvi wore a red dress and twinned with Orhan, and Nysa opted for a pink top and shorts.

Sharing the pictures on Instagram, Orhan wrote, “When you feel so tired but you can’t sleep 🤭😵‍💫😴.” Replying to the post, Janhvi wrote, “Missing u honey.” Nysa’s cousin Daansih Gandhi wrote in the comments section, “Such a vibe ☀️.”

Before Amsterdam, Nysa was roaming around in Spain ‘with no saving’. She also accompanied Orhan and her other friend Vedant Mahajan to London in May, when singer Kanika Kapoor married businessman Gautam Hathiramani. Nysa is currently studying in London and there is no clarity on if she will join the film industry like her father and mother.

In an interview with Film Companion, Ajay Devgn was asked about Nysa’s career ambitions. In response, the Runway 34 actor said, “Forget my daughter… I don’t know if she wants to come into this line because till this moment she’s shown disinterest.” However, he added, “Anything can change anytime with the children. I don’t know. She is abroad, studying right now.”