Nysa Devgn and Orhan Awatramani have a gala time at an event, see pics

Monday, Feb 06, 2023
Nysa Devgn was spotted at an event with Orhan Awatramani and other friends. The star kid was seen in two different looks.

nysaNysa Devgn with her friends at an event. (Photo: Orry/Instagram)
Kajol and Ajay Devgn’s daughter Nysa Devgn is the internet’s new favourite star kid. Nysa, who is still studying, has multiple fan pages dedicated to her and fans are loving her new bold avatar. The star kid is often spotted hanging out, partying and taking vacations with Orhan Awatramani. In a new set of pictures, Nysa was seen attending an event with Orhan and other friends. 

Nysa was seen donning two different looks — a beautiful golden dress, and a neon outfit. Fans on the internet called Nysa’s outfits ‘chic’. The star kid welcomed the New Year 2023 with Orhan, Ahaan Shetty and other celebrities in Dubai.

 

Kajol recently spoke about the criticism Nysa receives online. She said in an interview, “You will always be protective about your children, but you have to [understand] that this is bound to happen. So, the four of us spoke about it. I explained to them that if there are two or five people writing negative things about them, there are 2,500 others who have said lovely things about them. They should concentrate on that.”

 

A lot of internet users were curious about Orhan’s profession and in a recent interview he put an end to all the speculations. Orhan said that he is a singer, songwriter, fashion designer, creative director, fashion stylist and many other things. He said, “I am working on myself. I am going to the gym, I am doing a lot of self-reflection, sometimes I do Yoga, I go for a massage, I am working, but I am working on myself.”

Talking about his connection to the film industry, Orhan said, “I am not friends with anyone in the film industry. The people I am friends with are my peers, they are all my age, and we went to school and college at the same time, I like to hold on to my friendships. It’s just that you highlight Bollywood people because they are more familiar faces.”

First published on: 06-02-2023 at 12:45 IST
Kerala HC rejects plea to stay FIR against advocate accused of bribery, says allegations serious

Sonia Gandhi writes | Budget 2023-24 is a silent strike on the poor
