scorecardresearch
Sunday, Jan 08, 2023

Nysa Devgan visits Siddhivinayak with mom Kajol, gets mocked for traditional wear as few defend her: ‘People wear western in pubs, doesn’t mean…’

Actor Kajol was spotted at the Siddhivinayak Temple along with daughter Nysa Devgan. As a few social media users trolled Nysa for donning a traditional look, others did come to her defense.

Kajol and Nysa spotted at Siddhivinayak Temple. (Photo: Varinder Chawla)

Bollywood star Kajol visited Siddhivinayak Temple on Sunday morning along with daughter Nysa Devgan. As the mother-daughter duo completed the rituals, fans hovered around them. Dressed in a white salwar kameez with a dupatta, Nysa looked lovely as she walked in with her mother, who was dressed in a floral kurta.

Nysa was seen leading the way as Kajol walked close by. The two were also seen carrying garlands and coconut, as part of the prasad, and had tikka put on their forehead.

As a few users mocked Nysa for dressing in traditional clothes, a few defended her. “I don’t understand the point of trolling. People wear western dresses in pubs and parties. That doesn’t mean they cannot be religious and cannot visit temples,” a fan wrote.

Also Read |Kajol says Nysa was stopped for autographs on a bus in Singapore: ‘It’s strange but…’

Checkout photos and videos of Nysa Devgan and Kajol:

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Viral Bhayani (@viralbhayani)

 

Kajol and Nysa at Siddhivinayak Temple. (Photo: Varinder Chawla) (Photo: Varinder Chawla) (Photo: Varinder Chawla) (Photo: Varinder Chawla)

In a chat with Mashable India, Kajol recently spoke about being a star kid in the age of social media and how she feels protective of her own children. The Kabhi Khushi Kabhie Gham actor shared, “Nysa was studying in Singapore. A few times people have stopped her on the bus and took her autograph. So, it’s strange but she’s known all over the world. I wasn’t till I started acting in films. At least, I had the freedom that if I went somewhere, like London, there weren’t so many people who knew me till I got into films myself.”

Also Read |Kajol says she’s evolving as an actor as opposed to heroes: ‘Fate of the entire industry rests on their super broad shoulders’

In another chat with ETimes, Kajol had spoken about trolls on social media and how Nysa sometimes gets negative comments when she is photographed. “I will be stupid and I will be idiotic to say that it does not affect me but yes there is a certain level that you can take it seriously…If 100 people are saying good things, there are 2 people who have said something bad, but the bad ones are highlighted,” she said.

The actor shared that she advises Nysa to focus on the positives instead, adding, “Voh same cheez main use bhi samjhati hun. Agar ek insaan aapko bol raha hai ki yeh kharab hai, toh usme se 10,000 log hain jo sochte hain ki you are the most beautiful girl in the world (I tell her the same thing. If one person is telling you that something is bad, there are 10,000 people who think you are the most beautiful girl in the world).”

Subscriber Only Stories
View All
As Rahul Yatra nears end, Congress hits the road across states, a follow-...
As Rahul Yatra nears end, Congress hits the road across states, a follow-...
India is growing robustly relative to its peers…there is room to gr...
India is growing robustly relative to its peers…there is room to gr...
In Indore, a home for the Pravasis who fought for India’s independence
In Indore, a home for the Pravasis who fought for India’s independence
In hijab protest district, over 50% dip in minority students’ count in go...
In hijab protest district, over 50% dip in minority students’ count in go...
Advertisement

Besides Nysa, Kajol and Ajay Devgn also have a son, Yug Devgan.

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd
First published on: 08-01-2023 at 12:51 IST
Next Story

Capacity building centre for aquaculture inaugurated at Punjab vet varsity, aims to bring ‘blue revolution’

New Year Sale | Extra 25% off on Indian Express All-Access subscription package
Buy Now
Latest Comment
Post Comment
Read Comments
Advertisement

ie-banner

ie-banner

ie-banner

More Entertainment
Advertisement

Photos

Shehnaaz Gill forces Guru Randhawa to look at her in hilarious ‘Moon Rise’ BTS
Best of Express
Advertisement
Must Read
Jan 08: Latest News
Advertisement
close