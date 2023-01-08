Nysa Devgan visits Siddhivinayak with mom Kajol, gets mocked for traditional wear as few defend her: ‘People wear western in pubs, doesn’t mean…’

Bollywood star Kajol visited Siddhivinayak Temple on Sunday morning along with daughter Nysa Devgan. As the mother-daughter duo completed the rituals, fans hovered around them. Dressed in a white salwar kameez with a dupatta, Nysa looked lovely as she walked in with her mother, who was dressed in a floral kurta.

Nysa was seen leading the way as Kajol walked close by. The two were also seen carrying garlands and coconut, as part of the prasad, and had tikka put on their forehead.

As a few users mocked Nysa for dressing in traditional clothes, a few defended her. “I don’t understand the point of trolling. People wear western dresses in pubs and parties. That doesn’t mean they cannot be religious and cannot visit temples,” a fan wrote.

Kajol and Nysa at Siddhivinayak Temple. (Photo: Varinder Chawla) Kajol and Nysa at Siddhivinayak Temple. (Photo: Varinder Chawla)

In a chat with Mashable India, Kajol recently spoke about being a star kid in the age of social media and how she feels protective of her own children. The Kabhi Khushi Kabhie Gham actor shared, “Nysa was studying in Singapore. A few times people have stopped her on the bus and took her autograph. So, it’s strange but she’s known all over the world. I wasn’t till I started acting in films. At least, I had the freedom that if I went somewhere, like London, there weren’t so many people who knew me till I got into films myself.”

In another chat with ETimes, Kajol had spoken about trolls on social media and how Nysa sometimes gets negative comments when she is photographed. “I will be stupid and I will be idiotic to say that it does not affect me but yes there is a certain level that you can take it seriously…If 100 people are saying good things, there are 2 people who have said something bad, but the bad ones are highlighted,” she said.

The actor shared that she advises Nysa to focus on the positives instead, adding, “Voh same cheez main use bhi samjhati hun. Agar ek insaan aapko bol raha hai ki yeh kharab hai, toh usme se 10,000 log hain jo sochte hain ki you are the most beautiful girl in the world (I tell her the same thing. If one person is telling you that something is bad, there are 10,000 people who think you are the most beautiful girl in the world).”

Besides Nysa, Kajol and Ajay Devgn also have a son, Yug Devgan.