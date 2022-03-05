Nysa Devgan, Shanaya Kapoor, Khushi Kapoor are new B-town buddies. See pictures from their Friday night get-together here

Actors Ajay Devgn and Kajol’s daughter Nysa Devgan was spotted with Shanaya Kapoor and Khushi Kapoor in Mumbai, on Friday night. The trio definitely made fashion statements with their outfits. Shanaya wore black co-ords, Khushi was wearing a white top and brown pants, and Nysa chose a black dress for their girls night out. The three star kids were papped as they exited a posh restaurant in Mumbai’s Khar area. Nysa got out first, followed by Khushi and Shanaya.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Viral Bhayani (@viralbhayani)

Khushi is Janhvi Kapoor’s sister and producer Boney Kapoor and late actor Sridevi’s daughter. She and Shanaya, who is the daughter of actor Sanjay Kapoor and Maheep Kapoor, are cousins, and are spotted together often. The two also post pictures with each other on their social media platforms.

Also read | Top 7 shows and films you should watch this weekend

Nysa, who is known to be a little camera shy, is now stepping out and making glamorous appearances. Reports have suggested that Nysa too wants to be an actor like her parents.

Shanaya will be seen in Karan Johar’s Dharma Productions’ new film Bedhadak with Gurfateh Pirzada and Lakshya Lalwani. The film will be helmed by Shashank Khiatan, who has directed films such as Alia Bhatta nd Varun Dhawan’s Badrinath Ki Dulhaniya and Humpty Sharma Ki Dulhaniya. Khushi, on the other hand, reportedly has a big debut lined up for her. She will be seen sharing screen space with Amitabh Bachchan’s grandson Agastya Nanda and Shah Rukh Khan’s daughter Suhana Khan in Zoya Akhtar’s musical based on Archie comics.