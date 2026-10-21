Nysa Devgan, Rupali Ganguly, Tanisha Mukerji take part in Sindoor Khela, watch videos

The Durga Puja celebrations of 2026 have come to an end. While Mumbai’s famous North Bombay Sarbojanin Durga Puja pandal saw many celebrities coming together over the past few days, a few joined devotees in the traditional rituals and participated in Sindoor Khela, a ceremony observed on the final day of Durga Puja. Among those spotted were Nysa Devgan, daughter of actors Ajay Devgn and Kajol, television actors Rupali Ganguly and Gaurav Khanna, and Kajol’s sister and actor Tanisha Mukerji.

Several Bollywood and television celebrities gathered at a Durga Puja pandal in Mumbai to offer prayers to Goddess Durga as the festivities came to a close.