Nysa Devgan, Rupali Ganguly, Tanisha Mukerji take part in Sindoor Khela, watch videos

Click here to follow Screen Digital on YouTube and stay updated with the latest from the world of cinema.
The Durga Puja celebrations of 2026 have come to an end. While Mumbai’s famous North Bombay Sarbojanin Durga Puja pandal saw many celebrities coming together over the past few days, a few joined devotees in the traditional rituals and participated in Sindoor Khela, a ceremony observed on the final day of Durga Puja. Among those spotted were Nysa Devgan, daughter of actors Ajay Devgn and Kajol, television actors Rupali Ganguly and Gaurav Khanna, and Kajol’s sister and actor Tanisha Mukerji.
Several Bollywood and television celebrities gathered at a Durga Puja pandal in Mumbai to offer prayers to Goddess Durga as the festivities came to a close.
Visuals from Sindoor Khela made their way to social media. The ritual involves women applying sindoor to one another as they bid farewell to Goddess Durga on the final day of Durga Puja. While Kajol gave the celebrations a miss, her daughter Nysa Devgan was spotted at the festivities, dressed in a red salwar suit.
See the clips from Sindoor Khela here:
View this post on Instagram
View this post on Instagram
View this post on Instagram
View this post on Instagram
View this post on Instagram
Actor Sumona Chakravarti was also a part of the celebrations. Tanisha and Rupali were also seen taking part in the traditional ceremony.
Mumbai’s famous North Bombay Sarbojanin Durga Puja drew a host of Bollywood celebrities and public figures this year as it celebrated its 80th anniversary.
View this post on Instagram
View this post on Instagram
Among those who attended the festivities were Kajol, her children Nysa Devgan and Yug Devgan, and her sister Tanishaa Mukerji. Jaya Bachchan, Alia Bhatt, Ranbir Kapoor, Juhi Chawla, Mouni Roy, Ayan Mukerji, Bipasha Basu, Karan Singh Grover, Jackie Shroff, Rupali Ganguly, Ronit Roy, Tusshar Kapoor, Adar Jain, Karan Johar, Soha Ali Khan, Drashti Dhami and Daisy Shah were also spotted at the celebrations.