On daughter Nysa’s birthday, Ajay Devgn pens heartfelt post: ‘Privileged to have you’

Ajay Devgn and Kajol’s daughter Nysa turned a year older on Wednesday. On the special occasion, Ajay took to social media to extend his warm wishes to his daughter and mentioned that she will always be special to him and he feels ‘privileged’ to have her in his life.

Sharing a photo of Nysa where she looks straight into the camera, Ajay wrote, “Hey daughter, you are special. Today, tomorrow, forever. Happy birthday Nysa. Privileged to have you 🤗.” In the photo, Nysa looks beautiful in a black top and blue denim.

While many fans of the Singham star joined him in wishing Nysa on her birthday, a few also noticed how beautiful she looks. However, an Instagram user found Nysa to be Ajay’s copy, as they commented, “She is ur zerox copy😍.” But one of them called her “Kajol Jr”. Many others dropped heart emojis on Ajay’s Instagram post for Nysa.

Nysa is currently studying abroad and is speculated to make her Bollywood debut soon. In an interview with Film Companion, Ajay said Nysa hasn’t shown interest in entering Bollywood yet. He said, “I don’t know if she wants to come into this line. To this moment she has shown disinterest. anything can change anytime with children. she is abroad, she is studying right now.”

A few weeks ago, celebrity designer Manish Malhotra had shared a photo of Nysa in his creation. He captioned the photo, “@nysadevgan Gorgeousssssss 💖💜The New-Age order joins forces with #Diffuse Tribe.”

On the work front, Ajay Devgn will be next seen in Runway 34, also starring Amitabh Bachchan, Boman Irani, Rakul Preet Singh, Angira Dhar, and Aakanksha Singh. The film has been directed and produced by Ajay Devgn.