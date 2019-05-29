A Nutan retrospective to mark her 83rd birth anniversary

The Bimal Roy Film and Memorial Society is organising a three-day retrospective to mark the 83rd birth anniversary of late Bollywood actor Nutan.

Advertising

Three films starring Nutan will be screened as part of the retrospective, between June 2 and 4, at Films Division, Pedder Road.

Writer-filmmaker and Bimal Roy’s daughter Rinki Roy Bhattacharya said, “It has been 60 years since Sujata was made and it continues to be a socially relevant film in our turbulent times as the issue of marginalised women keeps reappearing.” The other two films selected for the retrospective are Bandini and Tere Ghar Ke Saamne.

The retrospective will be inaugurated in the presence of Nutan’s son and actor Mohnish Bahl and granddaughter Pranutan Bahl on June 2. It will conclude in the presence of Nutan’s sister and actor Tanuja on June 4. Other Bollywood contemporaries are also expected to attend the three-day retrospective.

Established in 1997, the Bimal Roy Film and Memorial Society is actively involved in championing the cause of sensitive cinema and keeping Bimal Roy’s legacy alive.