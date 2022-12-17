scorecardresearch
Nussrat Jahan supports Shah Rukh Khan-Deepika Padukone’s song Besharam Rang, says the situation is a ‘well planned conspiracy’

Nussrat Jahan reacted to Pathaan song Besharam Rang saying that the controversy around the song was a 'well planned conspiracy'.

After Madhya Pradesh Home Minister Narottam Mishra and BJP MLA Ram Kadam criticised and objected the Shah Rukh Khan-Deepika Padukone song Besharam Rang, Bengali actor and Trinamool Congress leader Nussrat Jahan has voiced her support for the same. 

In an interview with NDTV, Nussrat said, “People have a problem with everything. They have a problem with women wearing hijabs. They have a problem with women wearing bikinis…”

The actor turned politician called the whole situation a ‘well-planned conspiracy’. She said, “It is not about anybody’s ideology. It is about a party in power trying to create such a picture in a group of people. So whatever they are doing, they are nothing spiritual, religious, just a well-planned conspiracy. That’s why they are talking about culture, bikini-wearing women.”

Nussrat further lashed out at how the ministers are trying to control lives by telling women what to wear and how to talk. “They have a problem with women wearing hijab. They have a problem with women wearing bikini. What they are trying to do…what is called a new, developed India these days is very scary. I fear where it will take all of us in the times to come,” she added. 

Also read |‘King of Romance’ Yash Chopra’s first love story was a tale of polyamory that was accepted by the masses

Earlier, Mishra raised objections and had said that the song was shot with a ‘dirty mindset.’ He told PTI, “The costumes in the song at first glance are objectionable. It is clearly visible that the song of the film Pathaan has been shot with a dirty mindset.”

He added, “And that is why I believe that the name of this song Besharam Rang is also objectionable in itself and the way saffron and green have been worn, the colours of the song, the lyrics and the title of the film are not peaceful.”

Shah Rukh spoke about the ongoing controversy at the Kolkata International Film Festival and had said, “I read somewhere negativity increases social media consumption and thereby increases its commercial value as well. Such pursuits enclose the collective narrative, making it divisive and destructive.”

Helmed by Siddharth Anand, Pathaan is all set to hit the theatres on January 23. 

