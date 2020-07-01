Nusrat Jahan on TikTok ban: People will suffer like demonetisation

Nusrat Jahan called the government’s decision to ban TikTok impulsive. (Photo: Nusrat Jahan/Instagram) Nusrat Jahan called the government’s decision to ban TikTok impulsive. (Photo: Nusrat Jahan/Instagram)

Actor and Trinamool Congress MP Nusrat Jahan has raised questions on the ban of popular mobile app TikTok. Nusrat said she doesn’t have a problem with the ban on Chinese apps but wants to know the “strategic plan” behind it.

On Monday, the government of India announced an interim ban on 59 apps, including TikTok, with Chinese links, citing “emergent threats” to the country’s sovereignty and national security.

Calling the government’s decision impulsive, Nusrat told ANI, “TikTok is an entertainment app. It’s an impulsive decision. What’s the strategic plan? What about ppl who will be unemployed? Ppl will suffer like demonetisation. I don’t have any problem with the ban as it is for national security but who’ll answer these questions.”

Nusrat Jahan on Wednesday took part in the Ulta Rath Yatra celebration by ISKCON in Kolkata.

West Bengal: Trinamool Congress MP Nusrat Jahan takes part in Ulta Rath Yatra celebration by ISKCON in Kolkata today. pic.twitter.com/mYGXp5thQI — ANI (@ANI) July 1, 2020

The actor earlier today shared that she is starting work on her next big project.

“Kickstarting another mega project #SOSKolkata directed by @a_pratyush and produced by @Pratyush_prod & @Jarek_ent. Need your support & blessings Folded hands,” Nusrat tweeted.

