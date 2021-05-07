Nushrratt Bharuccha on how Covid-19 is destroying lives, breaking families: ‘Deeply saddened with everything’

The second wave of the pandemic has left many distraught. Bollywood actor Nushrratt Bharuccha too showed her concerns sharing that she is deeply saddened by everything around her. The Ajeeb Dastaans actor also wondered what the world would be in the future, ‘if this is the one we are in right now’.

Sharing a note on Instagram Nushrratt wrote how everyday, one hears of someone succumbing to Covid-19. How families are being broken up and lives destroyed, leaving her feeling heavy.

“Every passing day I hear of someone known succumbing to Covid-19… Families broken.. lives destroyed..So deeply saddened with everything around us ..I find myself at a loss of words.. I just feel this heaviness running right down to the pit of my gut,” she wrote.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Nushrratt Bharuccha (@nushrrattbharuccha)

The Pyaar Ka Punchnama actor also mentioned that while everyone stays at home to be safe, people across the country are still not safe. She also feared of the coming days, not knowing what lies ahead for mankind. Nushrratt added, “We say stay home, stay safe. But my home is not just these 4 walls, my home is my Country and the people of my Country aren’t safe.. I don’t think any of us can fathom the depth of the repercussions which are yet to follow..I truly do not know what world we will be in, in the future.. if this is the one we are in right now.”

Many celebrities in the last few weeks have stepped up to help others in these difficult times. While Sonu Sood continues to be at the forefront, actors like Alia Bhatt, Bhumi Pednekar have taken up charge to amplify and help find resources like oxygen, hospital bed and medicines. Recently, Bollywood actor Jacqueline Fernandez under her foundation You Only Live Once (YOLO) helped cook and serve food for the needy. She has even decided to distribute masks and sanitizers to among the Mumbai police. On the other hand, Sunny Leone, in collaboration with PETA, has donated 10,000 vegan meals to Delhi migrant workers.