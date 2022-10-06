scorecardresearch
Thursday, Oct 06, 2022

Nushrratt Bharuccha to star in drama thriller Akelli, first poster out

Set in Iraq, Nushrratt Bharuccha's Akelli showcases how a person realizes her own capabilities in adverse situations like being trapped in the desert land.

Nushrratt BharucchaNushrratt Bharuccha will be next seen in Ram Setu. (Photo: Nushrratt/Twitter)

Actor Nushrratt Bharuccha is set to headline an upcoming drama thriller movie, titled Akelli, the makers announced Thursday. The film will be directed by debutant filmmaker Pranay Meshram, who earlier served as an assistant director on projects such as Queen and Commando 3. Set in Iraq, Akelli showcases how a person realizes her own capabilities in adverse situations like being trapped in the desert land.

Nitin Vaidya, the producer and founder of Dashami Studioz, said the company is thrilled to collaborate with Bharuccha for the project. “Her (Bharuccha) character in this film symbolises a lone woman’s battle against all odds. The film’s subject is very different and as a storyteller Pranay has visualized each and every bit so well that his conviction made us want to back this movie,” Vaidya said in a statement.

Don't Miss These Stories
Click here for more

Akelli is produced by Dashami Studioz’ Nitin Vaidya, Ninad Vaidya, Aparna Padgaonkar along with Vicky Sidana and Shashant Shah.

Subscriber Only Stories
View All
World Bank says 70 million plunged into poverty in 2020: What caused setb...Premium
World Bank says 70 million plunged into poverty in 2020: What caused setb...
Remembering Indian tennis great, Naresh Kumar, who passed away on Septemb...Premium
Remembering Indian tennis great, Naresh Kumar, who passed away on Septemb...
How Carlsen would need to cheat just once in a game of chess to be invinc...Premium
How Carlsen would need to cheat just once in a game of chess to be invinc...
IAS officer’s initiative scales up students’ learning level in Sangli sch...Premium
IAS officer’s initiative scales up students’ learning level in Sangli sch...

Bharuccha most recently starred in social comedy Janhit Mein Jaari. She will be next seen in Ram Setu and Selfiee.

First published on: 06-10-2022 at 03:09:35 pm
Next Story

Pay Rs 10 lakh compensation to families of two men who died inside sewer: Delhi HC to DDA

Explained Climate | A dedicated explained section focusing on science, environment and climate change.
Read here
Latest Comment
Post Comment
Read Comments
Advertisement

More Entertainment
Advertisement

Photos

Inside Alia Bhatt’s baby shower with Ranbir Kapoor, Karan Johar, Neetu Kapoor
Best of Express
Advertisement
Must Read
Oct 06: Latest News
Advertisement