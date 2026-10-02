Nushrratt Bharuccha suffers spinal fracture in Bali, to be airlifted to Mumbai for surgery

Actor Nushrratt Bharuccha has suffered a spinal fracture after meeting with an accident in Bali, where she had travelled for a work-cum-holiday trip. The actor is currently hospitalised in Bali and remains under medical observation, with her team making arrangements to bring her back to Mumbai via an air ambulance for surgery.

Nushrratt had extended her stay in Bali following the accident. While reports initially said that the actor had suffered an injury and was undergoing treatment at a hospital in Bali, details about the nature of her injury were not known at the time.

Nushrratt Bharuccha to undergo surgery

Her team has now confirmed that the actor suffered a fracture in her spine in the accident. According to the statement, Nushrratt remains under medical observation in Bali and, following further evaluation by doctors, will undergo spine surgery.