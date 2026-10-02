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Nushrratt Bharuccha suffers spinal fracture in Bali, to be airlifted to Mumbai for surgery
Nushrratt Bharuccha has suffered a spinal fracture in a Bali accident. Her team says she will be flown to Mumbai by air ambulance for surgery.
Actor Nushrratt Bharuccha has suffered a spinal fracture after meeting with an accident in Bali, where she had travelled for a work-cum-holiday trip. The actor is currently hospitalised in Bali and remains under medical observation, with her team making arrangements to bring her back to Mumbai via an air ambulance for surgery.
Nushrratt had extended her stay in Bali following the accident. While reports initially said that the actor had suffered an injury and was undergoing treatment at a hospital in Bali, details about the nature of her injury were not known at the time.
Nushrratt Bharuccha to undergo surgery
Her team has now confirmed that the actor suffered a fracture in her spine in the accident. According to the statement, Nushrratt remains under medical observation in Bali and, following further evaluation by doctors, will undergo spine surgery.
The team said Nushrratt’s health and immediate medical care remain the priority. It added that arrangements are being made to transfer her from Bali to Mumbai by air ambulance, where she will undergo the surgery.
Her team also said that given the nature of the injury and the surgery, Nushrratt will need adequate time to rest and recover. As a result, her work commitments over the next few weeks are likely to be affected.
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The statement did not disclose details about how the accident occurred or when exactly Nushrratt is expected to return to Mumbai. Her team has requested privacy while she focuses on treatment and recovery and thanked fans and well-wishers for their concern.
A week ago, Nushrratt had shared pictures from her holiday on social media. Sharing the photographs, she wrote, “Holiday on my mind! Where do I head out to now? 🏖️🌤️🍹🧜♀️💃🏻”
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Nushrratt recently joined Tiger Shroff’s action film
The injury comes shortly after Nushrratt joined the cast of an upcoming action film directed by Remo D’Souza and starring Tiger Shroff. The project marks Nushrratt and Tiger’s first on-screen collaboration.
Pashmina Roshan, Abhishek Banerjee and Elvish Yadav are also part of the project, according to reports. Details about Nushrratt’s character have been kept under wraps.
A source close to the development told Pinkvilla that the makers wanted an actor who could bring both strength and emotional depth to the role.
“The team wanted someone who could bring both strength and emotional depth to the story. Nushrratt was always one of the strongest choices. Her role has substance, and audiences will get to see her in an exciting new avatar,” the source said.
With Nushrratt now set to undergo surgery and requiring time to recover, her upcoming professional commitments are expected to be affected.
Nushrratt made her Bollywood debut with Jai Santoshi Maa in 2006 and subsequently appeared in Love Sex Aur Dhokha. Her breakthrough came with Luv Ranjan’s Pyaar Ka Punchnama, followed by Pyaar Ka Punchnama 2 and Sonu Ke Titu Ki Sweety.
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