Nushrratt Bharuccha starrer Janhit Mein Jaari gets OTT release date

Nushrratt Bharuccha starrer Janhit Mein Jaari is set to have its digital premiere on ZEE5 on July 15. The social comedy also stars Vijay Raaz, Anud Singh Dhaka, Tinu Anand and Paritosh Tripathi.

Janhit Mein Jaari revolves around a condom salesgirl and her efforts at sparking conversations on safe sex. The film is directed by Jai Basantu Singh and written by Raaj Shaandilyaa.

Talking about the movie, Shaandilyaa said, “As a filmmaker and a storyteller my main objective is to provide my audience with a socially relevant story which is interesting and has a touch of humour. Janhit Mein Jaari, starring Nushrratt Bharuccha, is one such story regarding a social issue with the main focus on some valid situations we all need to think about as individuals. I didn’t struggle at all to choose the cast for this movie as I know how talented and composed Nushrratt is when it comes to her work and after her performance in our previous project together, I couldn’t think of anyone else best for the role but her. The reaction and love from the audience is really overwhelming and I’ll make sure to always excite and entertain my audience with new projects and stories.”

Janhit Mein Jaari opened in theatres on June 10 to mixed reviews. In her review, The Indian Express film critic Shubhra Gupta wrote, “What makes this film, at least its first half, such good fun is the writing. It’s light and funny, and the characters do their job well, as we see the Bollywood small town (clearly, Chanderi in MP is the new ‘It’ town) in throes of a ‘sasur-bahu’ saga.”