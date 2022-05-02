Nushrratt Bharuccha starrer Janhit Mein Jaari gets a release date: ‘Ab yeh andar ki baat nahi hai’

Nushrratt Bharuccha starrer Janhit Mein Jaari is set to release in theatres on June 10. The Jai Basantu Singh directorial also stars Pavail Gulati, Annu Kapoor, Anud Dhaka and Paritosh Tripathi. The makers of the social comedy announced its release date on Monday, along with a poster.

Nushrratt took her Instagram handle and shared a poster along with the caption, “Ab yeh andar ki baat nahi hai! Yeh suchana #JanhitMeinJaari hai; releasing in cinemas 10th June 2022.”

Janhit Mein Jaari revolves around a girl from Madhya Pradesh, who takes up the job of selling condoms in her town. The film traces her journey as she faces challenges due to social taboo, while also fighting back her family and the neighbourhood.

The poster hints at the plot of the movie, with a condom sneaking from the back-pocket of a girl’s jeans.

Janhit Mein Jaari went on floors in mid-September last year and was wrapped up in Chanderi, MP in December 2021.

Janhit Mein Jaari is produced and presented by Vinod Bhanushali and Raaj Shaandilyaa.