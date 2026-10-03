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Nushrratt Bharuccha back in Mumbai on a stretcher after spine fracture accident in Bali
Nushrratt Bharuccha was in Bali when she met with the accident and sustained a fracture in her spine. She is now back in Mumbai.
Nushrratt Bharuccha has returned to Mumbai after suffering a spinal fracture in an accident in Bali. A video of the actor being carried from an ambulance on a stretcher has surfaced online, showing her family and friends accompanying her as she was taken to the hospital for further treatment.
In the now-viral video, Nushrratt can be seen being carefully taken out of the ambulance while lying on a stretcher. Her friends and family members were seen surrounding her and assisting with her transfer as she was taken inside the hospital. According to reports, the actor was airlifted from Bali to Mumbai after the accident, which reportedly took place on Gandhi Jayanti.
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Nushrratt was in Bali on a work-cum-holiday trip when she met with the accident and sustained a fracture in her spine. She was initially rushed to a hospital in Bali, following which her team made arrangements to bring her back to Mumbai on an air ambulance for further treatment and surgery.
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Hours after reports of her hospitalisation surfaced in India, Nushrratt’s team confirmed that the actor had suffered a spinal fracture. In a statement, the team said that her health and immediate medical care remained the priority. They further stated that, given the nature of her injury and the surgery that followed, she would require adequate time to rest and recover.
The statement did not disclose details about how the accident occurred. Her team, however, requested privacy for Nushrratt and her family as she focuses on her treatment and recovery.
The injury comes shortly after Nushrratt joined the cast of an upcoming action film directed by Remo D’Souza and starring Tiger Shroff. Details about whether the accident will affect her filming schedule are not known yet.
Nushrratt is best known for her performances in the Pyaar Ka Punchnama franchise and Sonu Ke Titu Ki Sweety. She has also appeared in films including Chhorii, Janhit Mein Jaari and Ram Setu.
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