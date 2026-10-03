Nushrratt Bharuccha back in Mumbai on a stretcher after spine fracture accident in Bali

Nushrratt Bharuccha has returned to Mumbai after suffering a spinal fracture in an accident in Bali. A video of the actor being carried from an ambulance on a stretcher has surfaced online, showing her family and friends accompanying her as she was taken to the hospital for further treatment.

In the now-viral video, Nushrratt can be seen being carefully taken out of the ambulance while lying on a stretcher. Her friends and family members were seen surrounding her and assisting with her transfer as she was taken inside the hospital. According to reports, the actor was airlifted from Bali to Mumbai after the accident, which reportedly took place on Gandhi Jayanti.